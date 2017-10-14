Tennessee Titans Expected To Give RB Derrick Henry More Touches

Derrick Henry should expect an uptick in his workload with the Tennessee Titans. The second-year running back is currently the backup in a shared Titans’ rushing attack with tailback DeMarco Murray. The anticipated rise in Henry’s workload will likely come out of the expense of Murray’s.

The Tennessean is reporting that the Tennessee Titans plan to get Derrick Henry more involved in the offense. It is the Titans’ idea to include Henry a little bit more as a way to continue his development and to ease the burden on quarterback Marcus Mariota. It could also be viewed as a way to keep DeMarco Murray fresh as the season progress.

Getting Derrick Henry more touches on offense was discussed by the Titans’ coaching staff after he finished last Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Henry only had the football in his hands four times during the loss.

Derrick Henry’s lack of touches against the Dolphins is a fact that was not lost on Titans’ offensive coordinator, Terry Robiskie.

“You sit down and look at your sheet and you say, ‘Wow.’ He had four touches. You’ve just got to find a way to put the ball in his hands. I don’t know where those touches are going to come from, but they’re going to come from somewhere, we hope. We’re going to find a way to put the ball in his hands a couple more times.”

It is in the best interest of the Tennessee Titans to get Derrick Henry the football.

There is a statistic that Coach Robiskie referred to when discussing getting Derrick Henry the football more. Whenever Henry has seven or more carries, the Titans are 10-1. It is difficult to ignore the disparity in wins and losses when it comes to the Titans’ record after Henry has a productive day. The Titans are just 1-8 when he is not heavily involved.

When Derrick Henry rushes the football, the Tennessee Titans are a playoff team. It is the opposite effect when he does not.

The Tennessee Titans are hoping to have Marcus Mariota available Monday night when they play the Indianapolis Colts.

Marcus Mariota is listed as questionable on the Titans’ injury report, according to NFL.com. The Titans’ QB is suffering from a hamstring injury. If Mariota plays, he would benefit greatly with a strong running game.

Having Derrick Henry get more touches on offense would help Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans in general.

Against the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans are looking to unleash both DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry Monday night. The Titans are putting together a game plan which should utilize Derrick Henry more.

