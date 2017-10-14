Kevin Feige Explains The Real Reason Why ‘Avengers 4’ Doesn’t Have A Title Yet

Avengers: Infinity War is right around the corner, but many fans have their sights set on the fourth Avengers installment which debuts in 2019. For now, the film is without a name, causing much speculation on why it’s being hidden from fans. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is finally shedding some light on why the movie’s title remains a mystery.

When the announcement came for two more Avengers sequels in October 2014, the films were titled Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. The names didn’t last long when Marvel Studios decided to take the films in different directions. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke with CinemaBlend about the sudden change of direction.

“We wanted the movie to be very different and distinctive, you know. There’s certainly cross-pollination between characters and some story-arcs, but you know, the first movie is very clearly Avengers: Infinity War and, in time, we will reveal what the second film is.”

That interview took place over a year ago, and fans are still eagerly awaiting a title. Originally, Feige explained the missing title was strategic, and that it would ruin a major plot line in Infinity War. Now he seems to be shifting gears on the real reason behind its absence.

Screen Rant caught up with Feige at a press junket for Thor: Ragnarok, where they asked if the missing title was due to a potential spoiler or not. Feige explained that they just want to keep the focus on Infinity War for now. If they give Avengers 4 life, fans will start talking and theorizing about that film and not the one on the horizon. Feige explains the original theory on keeping the title a secret as to not expose an Infinity War plot has since “been blown out of proportion.”

Many believe Feige’s current stance on the missing title makes sense. Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther both debuted before Infinity War, but it seems like Marvel fans would rather watch the trailer for the third Avengers installment than those two movies altogether.

It’s likely that the title is being hidden for both reasons discussed: to keep Infinity War buzzing and to hide a potential spoiler. Rumors have been flying around for years that a major Marvel character will die in Infinity War, and this could possibly have an effect on the Avengers 4 title.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. The untitled sequel will follow on May 3, 2019.

