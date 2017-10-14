Former Pussycat Dolls Member Kaya Jones Calls Members Of The Group ‘Prostitution Ring’ On Twitter

Kaya Jones, who is a former member of the Pussycat Dolls, is now speaking out about the members of the group and she doesn’t have nice things to say at all. E! shared how Kaya is actually calling them out and saying they are part of a “prostitution ring.”

She says that she is now sharing her truth. Kaya Jones revealed that she wasn’t part of a girl group at all when she was in the Pussycat Dolls. She said instead she was part of a “prostitution ring.” It is pretty surprising to hear her say something like this and now fans want to know what she means. She explained a bit saying that everyone that owned them was the one who made the money.

Now Kaya is saying that it was pretty bad and this was actually the reason that she left the group. She went on to say, “How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1.”

Kaya Jones is also calling out someone she calls the “den mother,” but for some reason, she isn’t explaining who that is that she is talking about now. She went on to say that because of this person one girl committed suicide and that she needs to speak out. Kaya feels like this person broke them mentally. There is some speculation that she could be talking about G.R.L. singer Simone Battle, but Kaya never actually confirmed that news. She even said that being part of the group you have to sleep with whoever they say.

Asia Nitollano, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls, did speak out about it and basically said she has no idea who Kaya Jones even is and explained that she wasn’t part of the recording group so maybe she was just part of the Vegas show and what she says doesn’t really count.

Are you shocked to hear that Kaya Jones is saying about the Pussycat Dolls? Why do you think it took her this long to speak out? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]