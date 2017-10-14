‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings Scoop For The Week Of Oct. 16, ‘GH’ Fan Fav Joins The Cast

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal the casting scoop for the week of October 16. Two Big Brother 19 former houseguests will appear on the soap opera in the weeks ahead. Plus, Thorne Forrester’s recast first scenes will air. Read below for everything known about the comings and goings spoilers for the week ahead.

According to Soap Central, Jessica Graf will reprise the role of Jody, the II Giardino hostess, on Tuesday, October 17. The former BB19 player revealed that B&B put her on recurring status, noting she hopes to return to Bold and the Beautiful in the future.

Josh Martinez, the winner of Big Brother 19, will stop by Bold and the Beautiful for a cameo appearance on October 24. CBS has not revealed any information about his character. According to Josh’s twitter, it seemed like his Bold and the Beautiful appearance is a one-time deal.

One of the most controversial casting decisions of the year was when Brad Bell decided to recast the role of Thorne Forrester. Winsor Harmon II has played Thorne for two decades. So, naturally, when Bell announced he had recast the role with General Hospital’s Ingo Rademacher, the Bold and the Beautiful fans were upset. Ingo’s first episode as Thorne will air on November 27.

Seinfeld’s Danny Woodburn joins the cast of Bold and the Beautiful. He will play the role of Ken, a computer hacker that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) hires to erase information from the Spencer Publication server. Can Ken find Bill’s confession on the email server? Keep watching B&B to find out.

Aaron Spears will continue his arc as Justin during the week of October 16. He will help Bill recover incriminating evidence so he can take over Spencer Publications again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Justin will help Ken pull off an illegal scheme, something that could get him in trouble with the law.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sean Kanan could be returning as Deacon Sharpe in the next couple of weeks for revenge on Quinn (Rena Sofer). Apparently, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) could help him get out of jail to help her in her quest to break up Eric (John McCook) and Quinn.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

