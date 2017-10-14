Disgraced Movie Magnate Harvey Weinstein Expelled From Motion Picture Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has kicked movie producer Harvey Weinstein out, revealing that they had voted in numbers well over the amount required to oust him.

Weinstein, who has been in the news as of late after a series of accusations regarding sexual misconduct emerged, is famed for producing films such as Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love, and Gangs of New York, having co-founded entertainment company Miramax with his brother, Bob Weinstein.

His films have won 81 Oscars to date, and have been nominated on 300 occasions.

With the 65-year-old accused of various sexual indiscretions by over 20 females, including actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Rose McGowan — McGowan claiming he raped her in a hotel room — the Academy called an emergency meeting that ultimately saw him expelled.

The producer insists that every sexual interaction he had was consensual. But Police, both in the U.S. and the U.K., are carrying out investigations as a result of the allegations; and Weinstein could find himself jailed for a substantial length of time if charged and found guilty.

His wife, Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving him earlier this week, while the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) has since suspended him.

On Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement, in quotes obtained from Variety, reporting that the votes they had received were “well in excess of the required two-thirds majority.” They went on to robustly condemn Weinstein’s actions, describing them as having no place in society.

Harvey Weinstein is ousted by Movie Academy https://t.co/ovnP8Ib6xA pic.twitter.com/ci7tMgvmU4 — CNN International (@cnni) October 14, 2017

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy. “We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie said Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them when they were young actresses https://t.co/O9xBKp45Ye — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 10, 2017

Weinstein’s apparent lewdness was said to be well known by the Hollywood community. Yet his brother, Bob, while lashing out at Harvey and branding him “sick” and “depraved,” said he had no idea what the extent of his sibling’s actions were.

He opted not to comment on suggestions that The Weinstein Company’s board were in the know when it came to certain settlements with various women.

“I’ll tell you what I did know. Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, that I knew.”

Apart from his film’s nominations, the magnate himself has been nominated for two Oscars. Shakespeare in Love won him a nomination, while Gangs of New York brought about another, which he ultimately won.

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Kathleen Kennedy, and Whoopi Goldberg were among several board members to vote against Weinstein. Hollywood can expect things to keep getting worse for Weinstein as weeks go by.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]