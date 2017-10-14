Kylie Jenner Fans Say It ‘Looks Like She’s Been Crying All Day’ In New Makeup-Free Selfie

Kylie Jenner took to social media to show off her glowing skin on Friday. However, some of her followers have stated it appears as if the 20-year-old spent the day crying, as her eyes look a bit tired.

Despite Jenner putting her natural beauty on a rare display, a few Facebook followers couldn’t get past the appearance of her eyes.

“She looks like she’s been crying all day.”

While Kylie’s eyes do seem to be ringed in red, it may be how the sun is shining on her. Of course, it could also be the angle of the photo as Jenner has her head tilted downwards.

Facebook users took the time to share their comments on the post as they told Jenner not to be sad. But others were quick to come to Kylie’s defense, as they stated she looks beautiful without makeup and told people to stop spreading rumors.

It seems that not everyone is on board with believing Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. In fact, none of the Kardashian-Jenner crew have publicly confirmed the pregnancy.

One commenter called out people who are asking Kylie to show her baby bump, as they said they doubt she’s even pregnant.

“She’s not pregnant so stop forcing her to show her belly! I think she’s getting fed up with all the rumors if she was pregnant she would of told everyone by now.”

Friday the 13th ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Pop Culture also reported on Jenner’s makeup-free selfie as the site stated she cleverly cropped out her stomach in the shot.

The article states Kylie has been spotted wearing baggy clothing lately as her latest selfie features an oversized black shirt. It goes on to say the photo comes after other social media posts where she also was sure to hide her stomach.

Since the rumors started, Jenner has been keeping a low profile, and that includes posting only throwback images and selfies that don’t show below her chest to social media.

One of these recent posts has some fans believing she truly is pregnant, as the Daily Mail reported Kylie is showing off her “growing bust.”

cupcake gloss by @kyliecosmetics ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

As always, it could be the lighting, angle, or even something Jenner is wearing that makes her bust appear larger than usual. But it seems as if her followers are taking this as a sign that she is expecting her first baby.

Kylie’s social media followers will have to stay tuned to her accounts for any baby updates as she continues to tease the rumors instead of formally acknowledging them.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]