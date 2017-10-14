Hillary Clinton Flares Up When Hubby Bill’s Sexual Misdeeds Put On Table During Interview

Hillary Clinton had a very bizarre reaction during an interview when asked about Bill’s past sexual misdeeds. After Hillary “falsely claims Donald Trump is an admitted sex assaulter” during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr, she seemingly left herself wide open for what came next. After Hillary took the interview in the direction of “sexual assaulter” in the Oval Office, Marr walked through that door she opened and threw out a question about Bill Clinton’s behavior, according to the Daily Mail. It didn’t appear as if Hillary expected that line of questioning.

As Fox News reports during their live televised news on Saturday, Hillary sat in that chair and told Marr “I really commend the women who have been willing to step forward now and tell their stories.” She was referring to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Hillary made it clear she was “appalled” and “shocked,” but she also made it clear that Weinstein has ” been a supporter,” but not just for her. She told Marr, “He’s been a supporter – he’s been a funder for all of us, for Obama, for me, for people who have run for office in the United States.”

It appeared that Hillary was not about to single Weinstein out, and it was soon learned that she had another name she wanted to add into the mix. Hillary’s segway for bringing Donald Trump’s name into the conversation was seen with her next comment.

“But I think that it’s important that we not just focus on him and whatever consequences flow from these stories about his behavior but that we recognize this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it’s in entertainment, politics.”

She then adds, “After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.” Apparently, she was referring to Trump in that “locker room tape,” suggest the Daily Mail. As the Daily Mail reports, Trump never admitted to being a sexual assaulter, he said he engaged in locker room banter in a private conversation with another man and unfortunately his privacy was invaded. You can see the post above that Hillary’s attempt to make comparisons between Weinstein and Trump backfires. Corey Lewandowski echoes many social media users when he points to the “sexual assaulter” in the White House as Hillary’s own husband, Bill Clinton.

According to the Washington Examiner Lewandowski said, “There was a sexual assaulter in the White House. He was called Bill Clinton.” Social media users have also pointed this out for Mrs. Clinton. She is throwing stones while living in a glass house, this old adage was among the many suggestions across the social media sites regarding Hillary’s accusations against Trump.

She continued about that tape saying, “The really sad part of the campaign was how this horrific tape, what he said about women in the past what he said about women during the campaign, was discounted by a lot of voters.”

With Hillary going on about the “sexual assaulter” in the Oval Office, Marr followed her lead and asked about the allegations of sexual misconduct for her husband Bill Clinton when he was the president. Keep in mind she was just talking about a tape that caught Trump in a private conversation over a decade ago. According to an article from Politico, that tape was made in 2005. But yet for an answer to Marr regarding the accusations of sexual misconduct against her husband, Hillary fired back, “That was clearly the past.”

Hillary told Mar, “That has all been litigated. That was the subject of a huge investigation in the late 90s and there were conclusions drawn. That was clearly in the past.”

The social media sites lit up as Hillary attempted to compare Trump to Weinstein, but the majority of the tweets were not buying it and many referred her back to her own husband’s misbehaving, which is seen in the few Twitter posts below.

