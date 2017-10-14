Patriots News: New England’s Rookie Linebacker In Hospital After Car Accident Ahead Of NFL Game

In recent New England Patriots news, the team’s rookie linebacker and his wife were involved in a car accident. The latest reports indicate that the accident occurred on Friday night ahead of the team’s game against the New York Jets on Sunday. So far it appears that the young Patriots defensive end/linebacker and his wife were said to have suffered “serious injuries” but “not life-threatening.” At least one of his New England Patriots teammates has already tweeted about the situation. The Patriots organization has also released a statement and the responding Fire & Rescue squad has also posted images from the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, news broke via ESPN and other sources that Patriots’ rookie Harvey Langi was the player involved in the reported car accident. The incident was said to be a three-car accident near the Fisher Street area of Foxboro. Langi and his wife Cassidy were reportedly rear-ended while stopped at a traffic light. Langi, currently 25-years-old, appeared in one game so far for the New England Patriots. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound star has one tackle so far in a 36-20 win against the New Orleans Saints back on September 17. He played college football at Brigham Young University before becoming an unsigned member of the Patriots’ roster this spring ahead of this current NFL season.

The Patriots also released a statement regarding Langi’s accident and current medical situation.

“We are aware of the traffic accident involving Harvey Langi and a passenger last night in Foxborough. The two were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear-ended by another vehicle. They were both transported to a local hospital with injuries and are receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Harvey, the Langi family and those who sustained injuries in last night’s accident.”

The Foxborough Fire & Rescue Department were on the scene of the accident and later posted photos of the crash aftermath.

3 car MVA commercial @ Fisher st. shortly before 2130 hrs this evening, 5 total pt's transported, jaws used to free one occupant pic.twitter.com/aw86kC7JNm — FoxboroughFire2252 (@FoxboroughFire) October 14, 2017

During his playing career with BYU, Langi recorded 139 sacks, 6.5 sacks, and two interceptions. He won the Defensive Player of the game in his BYU Cougars’ 24-21 win over Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl last year. Langi also played earlier in his college career briefly as a running back for the Utah Utes. He left school for a church mission and then transferred over to BYU for the next year. At that point, Langi became a linebacker for the Cougars.

New England Patriots safety David Jones tweeted his well wishes for Langi after the news of the accident was received. The New England Patriots were reportedly traveling to their next game at MetLife Stadium as of Saturday afternoon for their game against the New York Jets. That game will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

