Bob Weinstein On Harvey Weinstein: Harvey Is ‘Indefensible And Crazy,’ Showed No Remorse For Alleged Abuse

Bob Weinstein broke his silence about his older brother and fellow movie executive Harvey Weinstein, expressing his disgust over Harvey’s perceived lack of remorse amid the mounting sexual abuse allegations levied against him.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Bob Weinstein talked about the “sense of shame and betrayal” he has had to deal with since reports on his older brother’s alleged sexual misconduct first emerged. This is on top of the ongoing organizational reshuffling within The Weinstein Company, which recently fired Harvey Weinstein and lost four board members over the past few days, and is also expected by many to shut down or be bought out.

While Bob told the Hollywood Reporter that there is a “plan to come out on the other side,” he spoke in much greater depth about the scandal his older brother is currently dealing with, as well as the ongoing five-year period of estrangement between the brothers. Bob described the situation as being similar to having “divorced” Harvey as his brother five years ago, due to a variety of personal conflicts between both men.

According to Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein was the type of person who cheated, lied, and had a “(negative) attitude toward everyone.” He added that he was aware that Harvey cheated on his wife Georgina Chapman, but was clueless about the “type of predator” that his older brother supposedly was.

“I have a brother that’s indefensible and crazy. I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”

I spoke to Bob Weinstein for 45 minutes. It was a heated exchange… https://t.co/bSI3ooLrWe — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) October 14, 2017

In addition to the condemnation of the acts his older brother allegedly committed, Bob Weinstein also accused Harvey Weinstein of verbally abusing him on a regular basis, and, on one occasion, resorting to physical violence. Bob also suggested that he tried to convince Harvey to “get help,” only for his advice to fall on deaf ears.

“I am not looking for one bit of sympathy from anyone. I do not put myself in the category at all of those women that he hurt. But it’s a complicated situation when it’s your brother doing the abusing to you as well. I saw it and I asked him to get help for many years. And that’s the truth. He avoided getting the help. We begged him.”

Following the New York Times’ expose on his alleged mistreatment of Hollywood actresses and other women in the entertainment industry, Harvey Weinstein issued a prepared statement to the paper, apologizing for his previous behavior, and promising to “conquer (his) demons” and get help for his issues. Reacting to this statement, Bob Weinstein remarked that his brother made a “lame excuse” for his purported actions, and that he doesn’t feel any genuine remorse coming from Harvey.

“When I heard his admission of feeling remorse for the victims and then him cavalierly, almost crazily saying he was going to go out and take on the NRA, it was so disturbing to me. It was utter insanity,” said Bob.

“My daughters all felt sick hearing this because we understood he felt nothing. I don’t feel he feels anything to this day. I don’t.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors were swirling about Bob Weinstein’s supposed betrayal of older brother Harvey Weinstein, as Bob supposedly thought he could take over The Weinstein Company by exposing Harvey’s alleged indiscretions to the press, and maybe even tipping his brother off to the New York Times. Bob denied these rumors to the Hollywood Reporter, calling them “totally untrue,” and opining that it’s “unbelievable” Harvey is still obsessed with finding out who had “sold him out” to the press.

In conclusion, Bob Weinstein expressed remorse for his “cowardice” in not having spoken out about Harvey Weinstein years ago, adding that he’s “mortified and disgusted” by Harvey’s purported actions, and firmly in support of the women his older brother allegedly abused.

