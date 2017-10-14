‘Supermarket Sweep’ Is Coming Back To Television! Get The Details Here

The news is here and the hit show Supermarket Sweep is returning. EW shared the details about the show coming back again and what the viewers can expect this time around. If you love watching people rush out the grocery store and acting crazy then this is the show for you.

FremantleMedia revealed that the show is coming back. Supermarket Sweep first aired back in 1965. It was actually rebooted in the ’90s and is now coming back once again. In this hit show, you answer questions and see what you know about supermarket stuff around the world. The end of the show has the contestants on a mad dash around the entire store to find items they need. This isn’t as easy as it sounds since it isn’t your normal grocery store and is set up a bit different.

The thing is so far there are not a lot of details out about Supermarket Sweep and the big return. The show is coming back, but it hasn’t been revealed how soon or on what channel. The fans of this show can’t wait to find out how they can watch it and also how they can earn a chance to compete on the new version. You know fans are going to be doing all they can to get a spot on the show.

Supermarket Sweep was first created and produced by Al Howard. His son Henry Howard spoke out and is really excited about the return. He even teased that he will go shopping to celebrate it! He did say that he looks forward to working with teams around the world, which made it sound like Henry Howard is going to be involved in the show. Hopefully, if Al Howard’s son joins the show then that will make it where they can stay pretty close to the original. Some shows come back and don’t stay close enough to the first one that the fans have a bit of trouble embracing it.

Are you excited to hear that Supermarket Sweep is coming back once again? Do you plan to watch this hit show?

[Featured Image by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images]