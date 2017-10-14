‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings For Week Of Oct. 16, Y&R’ Alum Joins ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal the casting news for the week of October 16. A Y&R alum scored a new role on Days of our Lives. Beth Maitland continues her arc as Traci Abbott. Read below for more comings and goings spoilers for next week.

According to Soap Central, Greg Rikaart steps out of the role of Kevin Fisher to join the cast of Days of Our Lives. The talented actor will debut in Salem in early 2018. There is no word on who he will be playing and if it would prevent him from popping in Genoa City from time to time.

Young and the Restless rumors suggest that Tamara Clatterbuck could pop up during the week of October 16. Alice Johnson (Tamara Clatterbuck) was hit by a car and rushed to the hospital. However, by the time Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) arrived to check on her, Alice had vanished. Sharon and Scott (Daniel Hall) chat and decide to track her down. Will they find her this week?

Beth Maitland will continue her arc as Traci Abbott during the week of October 16. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Traci’s mother Dina (Marla Adams) will suffer a tragic heart attack. The Abbotts work hard to get her stabilized and remove the threat of Graham (Max Shippee) from harming her again. It may prove difficult as Dina may accept Graham’s apology which could pit the Abbott kids against Graham.

Max Shippee will have a few very emotional scenes coming up this week. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack (Peter Bergman) will try to run him out of town and demand he stay far away from Dina. Graham finds a way to have even more leverage on Dina and does something that could put Dina’s life in danger.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Zack (Ryan Ashton) will have some scenes during the week of October 16. He will chat with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) about her sister. Meanwhile, Sharon will see Zack at the coffee shop and demand to know where he is keeping Alice.

Amaris Davidson will appear as a Genoa City Memorial Hospital physician named Dr. Rosen on October 26. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Davidson will play a doctor that tends to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) after she gets into a car crash during the week of Octo9ber 23.

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

