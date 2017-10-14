Jimmy Fallon: ‘I Love Pop Culture More Than I Love Politics’

The battle for the king of late night presses on, with most hosts spending much of their time lampooning President Trump, but Jimmy Fallon chooses to avoid politics and focus more on pop culture instead.

In a teaser for an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday Today, Fallon was asked why he isn’t going after Trump on a regular basis.

“It’s just not what I do,” Fallon said in response. “I think it would be weird for me to start doing it now. I don’t really even care that much about politics. I’ve got to be honest. I love pop culture more than I love politics. I’m just not that brain.”

The first place spot in night time shows currently resides with Stephen Colbert who has made a cottage industry about jokes concerning the president and his administration. Jimmy Kimmel is still in third place, but he is gaining on Fallon who is ahead by only a few hundred thousand viewers.

Some believe that this is because Fallon has opted out of making President Trump the focus of many of his bits. That isn’t to report that he does not go into politics at all, but he does it far less than Kimmel and Colbert.

According to the Huffington Post, critics regard Fallon as being too soft for these times ever since Trump was on as a guest a while back during the current president’s candidacy. In that exchange, Fallon infamously ruffled Trump’s hair.

When Geist asked Fallon whether he should pivot in the direction that other late night hosts have and start presenting a stronger reaction to this presidency, he had the following thing to say.

“No, I mean, I think the other guys are doing it very well,” Fallon said. “Colbert’s doing great, I mean that’s what he’s good at. He’s always into like a political comedy. I think when it’s organic, I’ll dip into it as well.”

WATCH: "Do you ever feel pressure to talk about Donald Trump or to go political?" @williegeist asks @jimmyfallon. More on #SundayTODAY pic.twitter.com/7I0ahjiHJi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 13, 2017

Perhaps viewers will soon grow weary of a side of politics with their nightly comedy and will just want their hosts to be funny and less political?

Do you prefer your nighttime shows to feature political segments?

[Featured Image Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images]