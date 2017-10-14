‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Won’t Receive Scripts For Season 8- Actors Will Learn Plot When They Arrive At Scene

Fans of Game of Thrones aren’t the only ones unaware of the Season 8 plot; the entire cast has been left in the dark as well. The hit HBO drama will debut its final season in 2019 (probably) despite already getting a head start on production. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) is saying the cast won’t learn their lines until they show up to set that day.

Coster-Waldau spoke with a Scandinavian talk show, Skavlan, and divulged how things would be different this season when it came to the script. Fansided broke the whole interview down and things are definitely different this time around.

Leaks have been a part of Game of Thrones history since the middle of Season 1. Coster-Waldau explained in the premiere season, actors were given printed scripts to learn and make notes in. This tradition lasted for a few seasons before showrunners and executives were worried about leaks.

A few seasons later he explained scripts were then delivered to the cast digitally, on PDF files. This didn’t last long after the notorious HBO hack occurred this past season. The hacking group known as Mr. Smith distributed multiple terabytes of data to online publications revealing the highly anticipated ending of Season 7.

The hack has writers and producers taking a different route for the shows final season. Coster-Waldau explains that he and his cast members have no idea what’s happening, and they learn day to day. He states when they arrive on scene, they are told what’s happening and then are delivered lines through mini earpieces.

Screen Rant suggests Coster-Waldau could be exaggerating his story a bit. This kind of line delivery would probably result in an excessive amount of takes for the actors to nail their line just right. When the cast has a chance to prepare, they can set up their character and delivery much better than just flying at the seam.

Production for the final season of Game of Thrones is expected to last into the end of 2018, and producers are doing everything they can to keep it under wraps. With such a long way to go, the likelihood of some leaks is high, but hopefully the story stays as hidden as possible.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will have six episodes and is rumored to debut in 2019.

