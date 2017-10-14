Kailyn Lowry Shares Adorable Family Photo With Three Sons On A Soccer Field On Saturday

It’s no secret that Kailyn Lowry has been failing big time when it comes to her relationships, but if there’s anything all of her fans can agree on, it’s that she’s proven herself to be a great mom. Currently, Kailyn has got her hands full taking care of her son baby Lux (with baby daddy Chris Lopez), but just like before, she always makes an effort to spend time with her two others sons — Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry is made even busier on account of the fact that her co-parenting relationship with baby Lux’s dad, Chris Lopez, has turned for the worse. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn filed legal action against Lopez for not acknowledging his paternity to their newborn. As it stands, the 25-year-old reality star can’t file for child support unless Lopez signs the paternity documents. But her lawyer drew something up so that Lopez won’t have rights to the child unless he signs the dotted line.

“He’s not seeing the baby right now for those reasons,” a source told Radar Online.

Interestingly, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, who have been feuding of late, seem to be in a good place at the moment, as reported by Us Weekly. The former couple seems to have got on well during the premiere of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars in NYC on October 12.

“I’ve got so much love for Kailyn, it’s unreal and I don’t think anyone will ever understand that,” Marroquin told Us.

Of course, this bodes well for their son Lincoln. In the recent months, Lowry and Marroquin have been having issues in co-parenting their 3-year-old son, as reported by International Business Times.

That said, Kailyn Lowry has been doing great looking after her kids even by her lonesome, as can be seen in the Instagram photo below.

This is what our saturdays look like ⚽️???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Meanwhile, the Marriage Boot Camp premiere last Saturday has sparked speculation that Lowry and Marroquin are on the verge of getting back together. As mentioned earlier, the two looked like they’re getting along well for a change, Radar Online reports. At one time during the event, Marroquin was photographed giving Lowry a kiss on the cheek. Of course, it’s possible that it’s only for show. There’s also the matter of Kailyn Lowry’s rumored new boyfriend, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

