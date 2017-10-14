Connie Britton Speaks Out About Dating As A Single Mom

Connie Britton fans have been wondering how she is doing since leaving Nashville. Now the actress is speaking out and talking about how things are dating as a single mom. Us Magazine got the chance to talk to her and get the details on how thing are going now. She has a son six-year-old son Eyob and is enjoying life together. Connie just bought a $3 million four-bedroom villa in Los Angeles.

Since moving on from Nashville Connie is working on the Showtime series SMILF. Her character on the show is a single mom and Connie is living that same lifestyle right now. One thing her character struggles with is dating, which she struggles with as well. Connie actually shared that it is kind of hard to learn to balance your life. She shared that the first year she was a mom she didn’t actually even look at a mirror unless she was at work. It sounds like Connie didn’t have any time and if she was to try to add in dating at that point it would have been hard.

Connie went on to explain that her character Bridgette has a way of explaining how to try to have your own life, but also be a mom. It is a hard balance for anyone. Connie seems to really relate to her character.

If you don’t know, Connie Britton adopted her son from Ethiopia in 2011. She lost both of her parents and then realized that the guy would come at some point, but for now she should just go ahead and adopt. When the right guy comes, she will find the perfect guy who will join their lives. If she is dating someone, then Connie Britton hasn’t shared who the man in her life is just yet.

Her new show SMILF premieres on Showtime November 5 at 10 p.m.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]