Poll: Donald Trump Getting Failing Marks On Handling Of Puerto Rico Hurricane

A new national poll finds less than one in three registered voters believe President Donald Trump and the federal government has done enough to aid the people of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The new POLITICO/Morning Consult survey finds that just 32 percent of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the crisis situation, compared to 51 percent who feel the government hasn’t done enough.

Trump’s spiraling numbers on Puerto Rico come after he earned comparatively high marks for his handling of earlier hurricanes Harvey (47 percent approval) and Irma (46 percent), which recently crippled Texas and Florida, respectively.

Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed much of his criticism on Puerto Rico to what he’s deemed as erroneous news reports.

“We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico,” he tweeted earlier this month. “Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates, people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military.”

Nearly 75 percent of Democrats express displeasure with Trump’s job on Puerto Rico, compared to 49 percent of independents and 27 percent of Republicans.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll also came to similar results, with 52 percent of respondents agreeing the government’s effort to restore power and services to the island has been lacking, compared with 40 percent who approve of the job being done.

In addition, a recent Quinnipiac University poll found 55 percent of voters don’t feel Trump has done enough to help Mexico, compared to just 36 percent that approve of the administration’s efforts.

On the question of if “Trump cares about the problems facing Puerto Rico,” a majority of 52 percent of respondents agreed the president seems to have little concern.

Finally, a separate Morning Consult survey of 472,032 registered voters concluded that Trump’s approval rating has now slipped in all 50 states since he took over the White House roughly nine months ago.

Pollsters also found a majority of voters in 25 states now disapprove of Trump’s job performance, including states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Pennsylvania, all of which he carried during his 2016 win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

