‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Wants Fourth Breast Implant Surgery After Recent Rejuvenation

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG is fresh off a vaginal rejuvenation procedure, and reportedly now wants implants for her breasts and butt. It appears the MTV star is back in her obsessive plastic surgery state and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

The Hollywood Life spoke with an insider who revealed Farrah has several procedures on her wish list. Apparently she would like to up her cup size by undergoing another breast augmentation procedure. The 26-year-old mom has already had three breast implant surgeries and her current 800cc size just isn’t big enough to satisfy her.

She won’t stop at her chest, and plans on getting implants in her butt as well. Farrah has recently come off a procedure that tightened her butt, but she has never gotten implants before.

The insider revealed that her second vaginal rejuvenation sparked something in Farrah which has started her plastic surgery craze all over again. She even took photos during the procedure, as well as video, to share with anyone who felt the need to take a glance. Farrah has never been shy when it comes to her procedures and has shared footage from almost all of her surgeries before. Photos from her augmentations and butt tightening can still be found on her social media pages.

#tbt #greece ???????? #mykonos wearing @catwalk_connection ???? A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

The mother of Sophia will continue to get botox and fillers, as the insider revealed that Farrah’s addicted. Despite having a horrific outcome of one lip-plumping procedure, Farrah is unafraid to keep up with her tradition.

She appeared on an episode of Botched when her lip injection surgery went horribly wrong in 2015. Doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow were stunned at her horribly plumped lips, but got her back to normal. The TV surgeons warned Farrah about taking on this procedure again, but that hasn’t stopped her.

Gotta love my new look pic.twitter.com/C9OAOv6Yl3 — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 6, 2015

In addition to the implants and injections, Farrah is reportedly thinking about getting liposculpting around her stomach and abs.

Farrah began her journey with plastic surgery in 2010 with her first breast augmentation. In 2012, she had her nose done and added a chin implant in 2013. That same year she had another boob job and started lip injections. Her third breast enhancement was in 2015 with vaginal rejuvenation before and after.

How do you feel about Farrah’s continued plastic surgery obsession? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]