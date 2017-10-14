Kate Middleton’s Uncle Suspected Of ‘Thumping Wife In Street’: Lost In Translation From Across The Pond?

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who made the headlines over the weekend for getting arrested, is called the “black sheep” of the Middleton family. He is the brother of Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton’s mom, and his recent arrest puts him in the spotlight again for dragging the Middleton name into the headlines. The most recent incident to bring Goldsmith into the limelight occurred while a taxi cab driver was driving Goldsmith and his wife through London.

The headline for an article published by The Sun reports, “Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith arrested on suspicion of thumping wife in the street after 1 a.m, drug row.” While across the pond, they understand this “thumping” to mean hitting or punching, but in the U.S. “thumping” can mean something very different.

As the Urban Dictionary online explains, the word “thumping” is often used for a motion when a couple is having sex. But that was not what Goldsmith and his wife were doing at the time; engaging in lovemaking was actually quite the opposite of what Goldsmith is accused of doing to his wife.

Gary Goldsmith, 52, has been married four times, with Julie-Ann, 47, as his fourth wife. He is described by The Guardian as a “Self-made IT-recruitment millionaire.”

Goldsmith has made the headlines as the “black sheep” of Kate Middleton’s family in the past. Back in 2013, The Guardian reports how Kate’s uncle was once caught in a sting in which he allegedly offered drugs and Brazilian prostitutes to undercover reporters.

After that, it looked as if he changed his life around a bit by marrying for the fourth time and even playing host to his royal niece and her husband. This uncle gave Kate and William full use of his house on the island of Ibiza as a vacation spot. The home is called “La Maison de Bang Bang” and critics believe it is a reference to sex, according to The Guardian, but Kate’s uncle said it is a reference to the island’s music scene.

It was later revealed that this vacation did end up costing Kate and William some privacy. The Guardian revealed Kate’s uncle had “given an interview to Hello! Magazine, discreetly tucked across 16 pages, describing Kate and William’s stays at La Maison de Bang Bang.”

After Kate and William had stayed there on a few occasions, the house went on the market and he was accused of “cashing in on his royal niece” when he put the Bang Bang property up for sale. The Guardian closed their 2013 article by reminding their readers that Kate might have an uncle who is considered a black sheep of the family, but the Royal Family has had a few black sheep family members of their own.

Back in 2013, it was reported that Kate is said to regard her uncle as a “lovable rogue” but that was long before his recent arrest after he allegedly knocked out his wife during an argument on the street in front of his home this week. The taxi driver who was chauffeuring the couple through the streets of London had no idea who this man was. It wasn’t until all the police showed up from the 911 call that he placed that he realized this man is Kate Middleton’s uncle.

The cab driver is identified as Daniel Shepherd, 28, and from all the reports, it sounds as if he had one harrowing journey with Goldsmith and his wife as late night passengers. According to The Sun, “A taxi driver said he saw businessman Gary Goldsmith, 52, hit Julie-Ann after she accused him of doing cocaine.” According to the taxi driver’s account, Kate’s uncle punched his wife, Julie-Ann, in the face and she went down, hitting her head on the pavement, which knocked her unconscious.

The couple had been at a swanky private club and Julie-Ann accused Goldsmith of doing cocaine with his buddies. The argument in the taxi continued until the driver stopped in front of their home. As they made their way out of the cab. The driver said he called his wife a “dirty whore.”

As the couple made their way to the front door, Julie-Ann slapped Goldsmith in the face. According to Shepherd, it was then when he punched her and she went down, cracking her head on the pavement. Shepherd called the police and Goldsmith used his camera to take pictures of the cab’s license plate in anger for him calling the police. The full details of this husband and wife row appear on an earlier article from the Inquisitr.

Goldsmith was in the process of attempting to carry his unconscious wife into the house when police showed up. They told him to put her down and she was taken via ambulance to the hospital. Goldsmith was taken away in handcuffs. Reports indicate Julie-Ann was treated and released from the hospital.

