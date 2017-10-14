Robert Pattinson Hooking Up With Katy Perry Following FKA Twigs Split?

Robert Pattinson is turning to Katy Perry for support now that he and ex-fiancee FKA Twigs have split. The two have been close friends since 2013, but a potential romance between the two has been brewing for some time now, according to reports. Now that the Twilight star and his girlfriend of two years have called off their engagement, sources claim that there’s a big possibility that Rob and Katy might become romantically involved soon.

A source claimed to Celebrity Insider that Katy Perry has been texting Robert Pattinson on a regular basis even while she’s on tour just to make sure that he is able to hold himself together on account of his split with FKA Twigs.

The source further adds that Perry is open to the idea of dating Pattinson but feels that her friend needs to heal a little before they go all the way.

“While they are currently just friends, Katy thinks Rob is smart, handsome, sexy and would be totally open to romance with him. ‘When the timing is better, and after he heals a little, Katy thinks they would be a great pair now that they are both single,'” the source said.

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs started dating in 2014 and got engaged a few months later. They were reportedly “inseparable” for the first two years but in the recent months had begun to “drift apart” and had spent less and less time together. Rob reportedly got tired of it and as a result called off the engagement.

Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Split Confirmed? Katy Perry, Baby Issues Caused Breakup? https://t.co/xdYE9hjMxI — Primadonne (@primadonneblog) September 18, 2017

Robert Pattinson also leaned on and confided in Katy Perry following his split from Kristen Stewart, who reportedly cheated on him with Snow White & The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

A source close to the pair told the Sun that Rob and Katy started to hang out more and more around that time.

“Rob poured his heart out to Katy about Kristen having cheated on him with Rupert Sanders. She proved to be a really good shoulder to cry on,” said the source.

Last July, Pattinson’s relationship with FKA Twigs were again put under heavy scrutiny when he said during an interview with Howard Stern that he is “kind of” engaged with the “Good to Love” singer. Rumors that the two are headed to Splitsville were further bolstered when Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry were spotted hanging out with friends one Saturday night in August. An insider for E! News said the two sat next to each other and were “flirting” and “laughing” almost the entire time. There was even one time, said the source, when Katy rested her head on Robert’s shoulders. At one point, the two went out for a smoke break on the balcony.

Split rumors between Pattinson and Twigs further intensified that same month when the latter was spotted without her engagement ring in an Instagram photo.

EXCLUSIVE Robert Pattinson and fiancée FKA Twigs have ended their three-year romance https://t.co/Lmp0nPvtrC pic.twitter.com/Plg3hIW0lh — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) October 11, 2017

Do you think Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry are on the verge of striking up a relationship now that FKA Twigs is out of the picture? Share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]