With all of the buzz out there and stories about Harvey Weinstein, he has reportedly decided to spread a rumor of his own, and it’s about Oprah Winfrey. Harvey Weinstein is telling his team and his friends that Oprah Winfrey called him to pledge her support. Weinstein claims that in his darkest days, Oprah reached out to him. And Harvey Weinstein went on to claim that it’s not just Oprah Winfrey lending her support, as other powerful Hollywood types have contacted him, and are in his corner too.

Perhaps Harvey Weinstein was talking about Donna Karan and not Oprah who spoke out early in support of Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman. When everything started hitting the fan last week for Harvey Weinstein with women like Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow saying that Weinstein had at the very least sexually harassed them, Donna Karan claimed that Harvey Weinstein and Georgina were “wonderful people.” Karan also claimed that Harvey Weinstein “has done some amazing things.”

But Donna Karan managed to anger a lot of people when on video she claimed that the victims might have been asking for it with the way they dress. Donna Karan said that some women “presenting themselves the way they do” and the way they dress are asking for “trouble.”

But why would Oprah Winfrey, in the face of so much evidence pledge support to Harvey Weinstein? TMZ said that Harvey Weinstein claims Oprah Winfrey called him to say she was ready to come out and publicly support him. Weinstein’s people are reporting that Oprah wants Harvey Weinstein to speak out and defend himself, and when he did, Oprah would be right there in his corner.

But Oprah Winfrey’s spokesperson says not so fast. Oprah did not speak to Harvey Weinstein, and if she does, it will be to interview him.

“Oprah has not spoken to Harvey Weinstein directly. Someone from his team reached out to her to see if she would talk to him, and she said she would if it was for an interview. There are no plans for an interview at this time.”

The spokesperson continued explaining that Oprah Winfrey wanted to throw her hat in the ring to get the first sit-down interview with Harvey Weinstein, not fight for his cause.

“She [Oprah] was only interested if he’d look in the mirror and give her the honest, bone marrow truth.”

Initially, Oprah Winfrey released a sentence on Thursday saying that she has been processing the myriad of accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s behavior, and she said when she finished, she would release an articulate statement. But while Oprah Winfrey hasn’t spoken publicly, she didn’t leave any questions floating about where she stood, quoting filmmaker James Schamus by calling Weinstein a predator.

“This is the story of one predator and his many victims, but it is also a story about an overwhelming systemic enabling, and until that story is fully told we will fall far short of stopping future depredations on a similar scale.”

Oprah Winfrey continued posting not about Harvey Weinstein, but about his victims, saying that she stands tall with the women who have reportedly been victimized.

“Thanks to the brave voices we’ve heard this week, many more will now be emboldened to come forward EVERY time this happens. I believe a shift is coming.”

Through his representation, Harvey Weinstein continues to deny any and all misdeeds.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Oprah Winfrey might have to wait until Harvey Weinstein is out of rehab for him to look in the mirror and be contrite for her interview.

