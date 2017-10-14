U.S. Congressman Details Why America Will Be ‘Screwed’ In The Event Of A Preemptive Strike Against North Korea

Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, believes President Donald Trump would be putting the existence of the United States in serious danger if he decides to launch a nuclear strike on North Korea.

Lieu warns that it would be a risky move if the U.S. were to initiate a nuclear strike against North Korea as there are no guarantees that the strike would eliminate all of North Korea’s military assets.

“A preemptive nuclear strike would be catastrophic. We don’t know where all of North Korea’s weapons are. If we don’t get their weapons out the first time, we’re screwed. Then they can retaliate with nuclear weapons,” Lieu says.

In addition to believing it would be catastrophic, Democrats in Congress also say it would be illegal if President Donald Trump chooses to conduct a preemptive nuclear strike on North Korea, and they’re now calling on Republicans to be more vocal against the President on the matter.

In January, Lieu and Democratic Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts put forward a bill that would keep Trump from conducting a first-use nuclear strike without any “congressional declaration of war expressly authorizing such strike.”

Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi expressed that she would be in favor of the passing of such legislation.

“There are all kinds of proposals out there, one saying—declaring—the United States of America will not engage in first use of a nuclear weapon. I like that one best.”

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who sent out his own barrage of tweets on the situation between Trump and North Korea on Monday, says he’s not necessarily opposed to legislation like the bill Lieu and Markey proposed but also said the two congressman are doing nothing but restating a law that already exists.

“A nuclear first-strike absent an imminent threat to the U.S. is already illegal,” Murphy says.

Despite that, not everybody in congress believes a preemptive strike is a bad idea.

Rep. Hunter calls for strike against NKDR – @SDUT #preemptive strikes worked so well in Iraq. https://t.co/DoN5nMt7o1 — sam (@samthejewishguy) September 28, 2017

The reclusive Asian nation has refused to dismantle its nuclear program and has boldly ramped up its long-range missile tests in recent weeks and that has led to a war of words between Trump and Kim Jong-un, starting off threatening and degenerating into name-calling.

During his, now infamous, first address in front of the United Nations a few weeks ago, Trump threatened to wipe-out North Korea, using the words “totally destroy” when speaking about the rogue state. North Korea and has repeatedly stated it strongly believes the leader of the free world favors a military option over diplomacy in terms of dealing with Pyongyang. The heightened tensions have raised alarms across the world, and many Democrats feel congress needs to act quickly and immediately in order to prevent the volatile President of the United States from conducting a preemptive nuclear strike.

Murphy says the best way to move forward is for Republicans in Congress to step up to let the President know conducting a preemptive strike is not his call and his call alone.

“I think the first step is for Republican leadership to reiterate the illegality of a first strike against North Korea without congressional approval. It’s time for Congress to make very clear that he does not have the power to engage in a preemptive strike without congressional authorization,” Murphy said.

