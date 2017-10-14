‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Blackmails Valentin With Kissing Pic – Killers Face Off?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is accustomed to being the scariest person in the room, but he might have miscalculated when it comes to Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier). More dirty details are emerging about her past and Valentin might have kicked the wrong hornet’s nest when he threatened Nelle for the second time. The gloves are off, and Nelle has dirt to use against her boss’s husband, but what will she do with the damning evidence?

More to Nelle than meets the eye

This character of Nelle has shifted several times since she was introduced last year, but is that because they had a long-range story planned for her? Or is the inconsistency because the writers’ room keeps changing their minds? With Jean Passanante gone and Chris Van Etten steering the soap ship with Shelly Altman, now it seems Nelle is changing again. This evolution seems erratic and improbable, but it’s what we must deal with now since it seems this plot will continue.

At first, General Hospital presented Nelle as a disadvantaged victim of her father Frank Benson, but when she drugged Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and hopped in bed with him, she appeared more sinister. Then they cleaned up her act, paired her with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and made it look like Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) were hypocrites in their dealings with Nelle. After all, Carly and Bobbie were both master schemers and liars.

Blackmail photo – how will Valentin react?

GH spoilers from TV Source Magazine tease that Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) gets a new ally next week, and it might be about Valentin. Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) greeted Valentin with a passionate kiss at the MetroCourt, and he was unlucky enough that Nelle was nearby and snapped a photo of the smooch. Valentin will shut it down because he loves his wife, but the damage is done. Nelle has a damaging pic, and now she just has to decide how best to use it to her advantage.

Valentin sees Nelle differently than almost everyone else around her. Tune into a confrontational #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/iTfmAPVYmi — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 13, 2017

The first time Valentin threatened Nelle, back when she was his nanny, he told her if she crossed him, they’d never find the body. He made a second threat about her upsetting Nina, but now Nelle has the leverage to use against him. If she’s smart (and she is), Nelle will store a backup of the photo to make sure the evidence is safe. Now Nelle can tell Valentin to back off – or she can enlist him to help her clean up the mess related to the shady death of her ex-fiancé Zack.

WATCH: Curtis pokes holes in Nelle's reputation as a poor swimmer. #GH pic.twitter.com/6Saqs0nota — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 13, 2017

Valentin’s a killer – is Nelle?

General Hospital rumors speculate that Valentin and Nelle might have more in common than anyone knew. Are both of them killers? There’s a chance that Valentin didn’t kill Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher) but until evidence or a recast emerges, the assumption is that he’s a murderer. As for Nelle, things aren’t looking good for this Zack drowning story. Soap Central reports that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) just discovered Nelle is a gold-medal winning swimmer.

Nelle claimed she couldn’t save Zack because she’s not a strong swimmer, but that’s a big fat lie. What else is Nelle hiding? Is Michael in danger and destined for a fate like Zack? There’s more to tell in this story, but now it seems Nelle has proof to leverage Valentin and deal with his threats. In fact, Nelle might be able to get favors out of him. Valentin would hate for Nina to see a photo of him kissing another woman and will probably cave to Nelle’s blackmail, at least for now, to save his marriage. Check back soon for more General Hospital spoilers and news.

