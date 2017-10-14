Watch Texas VS. Oklahoma 2017 Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time, & ‘Red River Showdown’ Odds

College football fans are getting ready to watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma battle in college football with televised and live streaming online coverage. The big game, known as the “Red River Showdown”, or “Rivalry,” is among the marquee matchups for the NCAA schedule on Saturday. While just one of the teams is ranked, that usually doesn’t matter much when it comes to this historic rivalry. Also, with recent losses by two major contenders in the top 10 of the polls, it gives the Oklahoma Sooners some extra incentive to win, or Texas major incentive to spoil their playoff chances.

The Oklahoma Sooners enter today’s big showdown with the Texas Longhorns with a loss on their record suffered last week in an upset by the Iowa State Cyclones. However, USA Today reported today’s game will still carry potential College Football Playoff implications. It’s suggested that Oklahoma needs to “run the table” for the rest of their NCAA season in order to be considered for a playoff spot, and that’s even after they grabbed a major win over playoff-hopefuls Ohio State earlier this season. They’ll take on a Texas Longhorns team that is 3-2 overall and has won both conference games this season.

The Longhorns will look towards quarterback Sam Ehlinger who is 66-for-117 passing for five touchdowns and 900 yards. They’re coming off a momentum-building 40-34 overtime thriller against Kansas State. Ehlinger was 30-for-50 with 380 yards and two touchdowns while also racking up 107 rushing yards. Reggie Hemphill-Mapps had 12 catches for 121 yards while receivers Jerrod Heard and Chris Warren III had two of the team’s touchdowns. On Saturday afternoon, Texas will have their hands full against a solid Sooners defense and top quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In terms of odds to win today’s matchup, the visiting Oklahoma Sooners have the edge. Sportsbook odds compiled at the Odds Shark website suggest Oklahoma will win this game by at least nine points for the point spread. The Sooners are also -340 moneyline favorites, with the Longhorns +275 or +280 underdogs at several sportsbooks. The over/under points total is a whopping 64.5 points for the game.

When it comes to the head-to-head record for these two teams, the Sooners are 6-4 over the last 10 games, but they have just a 3-6-1 record against the spread. The Longhorns are 6-3-1 against the spread, while the over has hit for the points total six of the last 10 games these teams have played each other in. Also of note, in the last three meetings between the Longhorns and Sooners Texas has the 2-1 edge straight up. Could there be another upset on the way?

The Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns 2017 football game gets started at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised coverage of the “Red River Showdown” takes place on the ESPN channel at that time. Viewers in the United States with ESPN on their cable or satellite package should also be able to use the WatchESPN website or compatible apps to see the game live streaming.

For a free way to see the Oklahoma vs. Texas 2017 live stream feed, anyone with a hi-speed internet connection might consider the SlingTV service. The channel streaming service is a monthly subscription but currently is available for new customers on a one-week free trial. Customers will need to sign up at Sling.com and choose the “Sling Blue” channel package which includes ESPN to watch today’s college football game.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]