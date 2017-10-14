Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s First Child?

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy rumors have been swirling for days but is the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star really ready to welcome her fourth child?

Although Kardashian has expressed interest in having a few more children in the past, a new report claims she and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, who doesn’t yet have any children of his own, aren’t currently expecting a baby together.

“Kourtney is not ready to have a baby with Younes,” a source told Hollywood Life on October 13.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima began spending time with one another at the end of last year and have continued to be spotted alongside one another in the months since. In fact, the couple has been seen together a whole lot in the past few months and at times, they’ve made no hesitation to showcase their admiration for one another in public. They’ve even been photographed holding hands and kissing.

As the Hollywood Life insider explained, Kourtney Kardashian would be pleasantly surprised if she were to become pregnant with Younes Bendjima’s baby at some point but right now, it is simply too soon. As for Bendjima, he isn’t pressuring her about anything and wants to enjoy his life for a while before settling down and starting a family.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian began dating Younes Bendjima over a year after she and Scott Disick called it quits but because the former couple shares three children, including 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign, they have remained in touch.

As fans have seen on the first couple of episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick has been extremely strained in recent months due to his relationships with a number of other women and his frequently wild behavior.

While Kourtney Kardashian has addressed her new relationship on the E! Network reality series, Younes Bendijma has not yet been seen on the show and it is unclear if he will soon join the cast.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including Mason, Penelope, and Reign, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]