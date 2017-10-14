Jacob Roloff’s Girlfriend Isabel Rock: Everything You Need To Know About The Ex-LPBW Star’s Main Squeeze

Who is Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend Isabel Rock? The former Little People, Big World star often gushes about his main squeeze on social media, but brief snippets on Instagram or YouTube don’t give the full picture of who she really is. Now, courtesy of In Touch Weekly, here is everything you need to know about the LPBW prodigal son’s girlfriend.

She Shares Jacob’s Values

Jacob has been on something of a journey these past few years. He’s publicly criticized the show that made his family household names; he’s denounced his family’s religion (and even written a book about his spiritual journey); and he’s rejected the conservative, Christian values that the rest of his family – in particular, his brother Jeremy and sister-in-law Audrey – live by.

By contrast, Isabel tends to support more progressive political issues. She’s posted on social media in favor of Black Lives Matter, for example, and has attended pro-environment marches.

She Gets Along Well With Jacob’s Family

These days, Jacob and his family are back on good terms (although whether or not they were ever truly estranged is a matter of dispute). He’s been photographed at family events and in casual snapshots of his family members, and his social media posts indicate that all is well between him and his parents and siblings.

What a happy day. A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Oct 7, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

By all accounts, Isabel is a welcome addition to the Roloff family as well, and she’s well-loved by the tight-knit clan.

What’s Her Job?

Isabel doesn’t appear to have a nine-to-five job, but rather makes a living like Jacob – getting money here and there through creative endeavors. While Jacob tends towards the written word as his form of artistic expression, Isabel is a visual artist, and she sells her art online.

A post shared by Isabel Sofia Rock Garreton (@izzysofia_) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

She and Jacob also have a website, where Jacob blogs and she sells her art.

“Jacob and I created a site where all of our thoughts, art and future video content we create can live.”

What About Her Own Family?

Not a lot is known about Isabel’s family. She appears to have grown up in Oregon, like Jacob, and now it appears she lives in California. She often posts about her dad on social media, and she describes her brother Nico as her “best friend.”

Unfortunately, Isabel’s mom died of breast cancer in 2014.

How Can I See What Isabel Is Up To

Besides being attached to beau Jacob’s online and social media presence, Isabel has a social media identity of her own. Check her out on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

[Featured Image by Jacob Roloff/Instagram]