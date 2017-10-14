Many fans were devastated when they first learned that Michael Schumacher was left in coma after a tragic accident in the French Alps three and a half years ago. The Formula 1 legend suffered a traumatic head injury and underwent two life-saving operations. No concrete details about the present health condition of the German racer were made public until now, which prompted devoted followers to create speculations.

In September, The Sun reported that Michael Schumacher could possibly be flown to the United States for an ultramodern medical treatment. Citing a report from Expressen newspaper, the publication claimed that the racer’s wife, Corinna, had decided to try new care. Reports have it that brain specialist named Dr. Mark Meeks could possibly help hasten the Formula 1 legend’s recovery.

“We have extensive experience with trauma patients. There is probably no clinic in Europe that handles as many cases as we do.”

In other words, Michael Schumacher might be airlifted from his home near Lake Geneva to his cattle ranch in Dallas, Texas. The news outlet also revealed that the retired German racing driver receives £115,000-worth weekly care at a special medical facility at his abode in Switzerland. Corinna Schumacher has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, avid fans of the Formula 1 legend should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Motorsport: 'New hope' for Formula One legend Michael Schumacher https://t.co/D2LXsjDFi9 :Auto pickup by wikyou — NewZealandNewsV (@NewZealandNewsV) October 12, 2017

Meanwhile, attorney Felix Damm previously debunked the claims that Michael Schumacher can walk again. An unnamed source told Die Bunte magazine that the seven-time Formula 1 champion was able to raise his arm and take a few steps with the help of his therapists. Damm emphasized to CNN that the report is fabricated, but he refused to reveal the present health status of the German racer.

“I told the court on Friday that the alleged claim that Michael Schumacher can walk again is false and simply not true. Michael cannot even stand with the help of his special therapists. I cannot make any other comments about Michael’s health situation.”

In a separate interview, Sabine Kehm supported the claims of attorney Felix Damm. The spokesperson of Michael Schumacher’s family said the Formula 1 legend was unable to move. She also slammed the magazine for publishing such an irresponsible report.

“Speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important. Unfortunately, (Die Bunte) also gave false hopes to many involved people.”

In May 2016, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo claimed that the German racer is reacting. The former Chairman of Ferrari also expressed his confidence that his close pal would be able to survive this difficult situation. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher!

REVEALED: The ONE word Michael Schumacher’s manager gives fans new hope https://t.co/yBK1kYVrPP — Rodger Le Bonk (@jiggerjaggers) October 9, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Thompson/Getty Images]