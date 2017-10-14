Samsung Should Get Its Galaxy X Straight, Or Apple’s Foldable iPhone Might Beat It To The Punch

Samsung has pretty much been sitting on a foldable smartphone concept for years. Up to this day, the long-rumored yet never-confirmed Galaxy X mostly exists in the rumor mill, with Samsung still not releasing any official word about the revolutionary device.

While Samsung seems to be taking its sweet time with regards to the reveal of what could be its most unique smartphone concept in years, the South Korean tech giant is now on a timeline, with recent reports stating that archrival Apple is also hard at work in producing a foldable iPhone for a possible 2020 release.

Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone, which was initially reported by South Korean publication The Bell, describes an iOS device that can be folded and unfolded like the Galaxy X. According to the report, Apple would be collaborating with Samsung’s rival, LG, for the manufacture of its foldable displays.

Interestingly, The Bell‘s report came not long before a patent from the Cupertino-based tech giant emerged. As stated in an Apple Insider report, the patent, which was simply dubbed “Electronic Devices with Displays,” clearly describes a mobile device that is capable of being folded and unfolded using a special flexible portion on the display itself.

Apple’s patent describes a unique design that would enable the smart device to fold without seams or any evident hinge. This, of course, is very reminiscent of the Galaxy S design that has been rumored for several years now.

Thus, while Apple’s foldable iPhone concept currently exists only in the form of rumors and patents, it has made the competition to produce the world’s best foldable smart device a lot more interesting. Instead of the market just waiting for Samsung to finally release the Galaxy X, the smartphone industry is now waiting for the inevitable clash between flexible iOS and Android devices.

In a lot of ways, Samsung has a huge headstart against Apple. The South Korean tech giant, after all, has been developing flexible displays for smart devices for years. With Apple collaborating with LG for its flexible iPhone’s displays, however, Samsung would likely end up competing against its two biggest rivals at the same time.

Samsung’s Galaxy X could avoid its Apple-branded speed bump if the South Korean tech giant releases the revolutionary mobile device soon. If the Galaxy X gets released faster than expected, it would be able to saturate the market long before the first foldable iPhone actually gets unveiled.

So far, however, it still seems like Samsung is in no real hurry to unveil and release the Galaxy X.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]