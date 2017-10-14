U.S. Obesity Rates Reach All-Time High, But Experts Worry Most About Uptick In Childhood Obesity

The latest statistics from the U.S. government suggest that obesity rates have again reached a record high, not only for adults, but also for children and teenagers.

According to a report from CNN, the latest data from the National Center for Health Statistics shows that 39.6 percent of adults and 18.5 percent of children born in the United States were considered obese in 2015 and 2016. This continued the ongoing trend of “staggering” increases in adult obesity with no signs of abating, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention medical epidemiologist Dr. Craig Hales.

The new data comes from an annual government survey with approximately 5,000 participants, with the most recent figures corresponding to the 2015 and 2016 surveys. CBS News noted that the survey is the so-called “gold standard” for measuring waistline stats, as participants are asked to confirm their weight by stepping on a scale.

The new U.S. obesity rate figures also stood out because of the drastic increase in both adult and youth obesity, as compared to data from 1999 to 2000. For adults, obesity rates were up by 30 percent from 1999-2000 to 2015-16, while youth obesity had gone up over the same period by 33 percent, despite government initiatives such as former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign.

With the perceived failure of government anti-obesity programs in general, University of California-Berkeley epidemiology professor Patrick T. Bradshaw told the Los Angeles Times that America needs “more aggressive and targeted” tools in order to curb obesity rates. He believes that government campaigns should focus on the challenges faced by African-Americans and Latinos, especially women. The new NCHS report showed obesity rates at 50.6 percent and 54.8 percent in adult Latino and African-American women respectively.

Although the CNN report noted that youth obesity rates have been “more stable” than adult obesity rates in recent years, CBS News added in its report that medical experts are especially worried about obesity figures for children and teenagers. Based on individual age groups, children aged 2-to-5-years-old had the biggest obesity rate increase compared to statistics from 1999 to 2000.

“This is quite disappointing. If we were expecting the trends to budge, this is when they would be budging,” said Boston University obesity expert Andrew Stokes.

Similarly, Ohio State University professor of pediatrics Dr. Ihuoma Eneli told CNN that America needs to sharpen its tools if it wants to reduce childhood obesity rates. She believes that health officials should begin taking stock of the effectiveness of existing health programs, and that family interventions could be another helpful tool in reducing U.S. obesity rates, especially in younger people. For example, families with obese children could provide support by eating healthy meals or planning activities together, or simply by avoiding fast food and other staples of the generally unhealthy Western diet.

