Birdman Removing Face Tattoos For Toni Braxton? Guess Which Other Rapper Did The Same

The Cash Money head honcho recently revealed that he is removing his face tattoos. The rapper and co-founder of Cash Money Records has also been smiling lately, which led fans to believe that he may be in love with Toni Braxton.

He won’t be the first rapper to begin removing face tattoos. Ahead of his wedding, Gucci Mane reportedly started the process of removing his iconic ice cream tattoo, according to BET. However, the tattoo is still visible on the rapper’s face as it takes several removal sessions to get rid of face tattoos.

Birdman and singer Toni Braxton started dating last year and are rarely seen at public events together. The rumored couple were spotted together at the BET awards earlier this year. In an episode of Braxton Family Values, the singer talked about her relationship with Birdman and he appeared on an episode.

The music mogul was introduced to Braxton’s sisters and father. The rapper, whose real name is Bryan Williams, seemed nervous being surrounded by the whole family when her father asked him several questions. It is unclear when they started dating but they have been seen out in public since June of 2016.

Birdman has an on/off feud with his superstar son Lil Wayne. This has led to the music mogul sending a stern warning to all of his haters, which many believe is mostly directed at rapper Rick Ross — his most vocal critic.

Rick Ross responded to the threat demanding that he pays Lil Wayne what he allegedly owes the legendary rapper. Lil Wayne has expressed his desire to leave Cash Money records due to his conflicts with his father.

Lil Wayne previously thanked Rick Ross for his support but it seems like the 35-year-old rapper is contractually tied to the record label.

Birdman revealed that he has known Toni Braxton for over 15 years in an interview with Angie Martinez.

Toni Braxton is rumored to be getting married to Birdman but this is yet to be confirmed.

