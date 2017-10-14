‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Snatches Dina Away, Jack Must Think Of A Rescue Plan

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is distressed by Graham’s (Max Shippee) exposure of her paternity secret. Ashley is so distraught that other members of her family, including Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland), worry that she could suffer an emotional breakdown.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 16 tease that Graham adds to Ashley’s distress by making a shocking move. He takes Dina away from her children and Jack has to come up with a plan to rescue her.

Ashley Feels Humiliated

Although Ashley has known for a long time that she isn’t John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) daughter, she derived comfort from the fact that her true paternity was a closely guarded secret known only to a select few within the Abbott family, including Jack (Peter Bergman) and Dina (Marla Adams).

Graham’s exposure of the fiercely guarded secret therefore came as a shock to Ashley. She had fought fiercely for years to keep the information secret. It is clear that Ashley covets the social prestige and privileges of being identified publicly as an Abbott. She hates to be identified as the daughter of an unknown tennis player called Brent Davis (Bert Kramer).

However, Ashley will now have to adjust to the fact that the truth has been exposed and that all of Genoa City and the rest of the world will learn the truth. With Hilary (Mishael Morgan) having witnessed Graham spilling the secret, it is now only a matter of time before the entire world is updated about Ashley’s paternity.

Jack and other members of the Abbott family rally around Ashley to console her and give her support. But Traci expresses concern to Jack that it appears Ashley is inconsolable and that she might suffer a breakdown.

Ashley Saves Dina’s Life

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 16, state that Ashley visits Dina’s suite and finds her lying on the floor unconscious. She panics and calls an ambulance. Dina is rushed to the hospital where she receives treatment in time to save her life.

The rest of the family learns of the incident. Jack, Traci and Abby rush to join Ashley at the hospital.

Ashley Attacks Graham

Graham is also present at the hospital. Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 17, state that Ashley attacks Graham after he makes an insulting jibe at her.

“Your father was pathetic, a loser, just like his illegitimate daughter is today.”

Jack and Traci intervene to stop Ashley from physically assaulting Graham.

Graham Steals Dina Away

After the brief altercation, Graham makes a shocking move. He produces legal documents that show he has healthcare power of attorney over Dina. This means that he has full authority to make decisions regarding Dina’s care, security and medical treatment while she unable to make decisions for herself.

Jack, Ashley and Traci can only fume in frustration. Dina did not change the legal documents specifying who should take charge if she falls ill and unable to take care of herself. She also did not change her will.

Will Graham Move Dina To Another Healthcare Facility Outside Genoa City?

Y&R buzz suggests that Graham makes a decision to move Dina to another care facility within the U.S. or Europe. The Abbotts are alarmed at the idea of leaving Dina to Graham’s mercy. Fans will recall that Dina willed the bulk of her estate to Graham. This means that he stands to benefit from her death.

Graham also demonstrated when he left Dina alone in the room after she fell unconscious that he is capable of deliberately allowing Dina to die so that she can inherit her estate.

Jack Must Think Of A Plan To Rescue Dina

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 18, state that Jack must think of a plan to rescue Dina from Graham. Spoilers for Friday, October 20, also state that Jack must make a move to rescue Dina from her evil captor.

