Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly Married To The ‘World’s Worst Real Estate Developer’ Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have a lot on their plates. From revamping the I.T. infrastructure in the government to finding peace in the Middle East, the couple has been tasked with impossible jobs. While it may be possible neither one of them is qualified for their positions, Kushner has a particularly questionable past of unsuccessful business ventures.

Vanity Fair reports that Kushner has failed numerous times in the business world, including when he took over his family’s real estate company and when he headed up the New York Observer. His worst mistake, however, came when he decided to purchase 666 5th Avenue right before the financial crisis. Kushner bought the place for $1.8 billion and has been scrambling to pay off the loan ever since. In fact, the property only earns enough money to pay off half of its debts every year, making it one of the worst real estate moves in recent memory.

Although Ivanka has taken a step back from her role in Washington, Kushner still has a hand in a number of different projects. While his credentials for holding such a high office in Donald Trump’s administration are questionable, Kushner has not responded to the comments about his past.

According to Daily Mail, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were recently spotted on their way to a synagogue with their three children. The family donned matching blue attire as they made their way to church in celebration of the Jewish observance of Shemini Atzeret. The only acceptation was their daughter, Arabella, who wore a light pink outfit for the occasion.

The family was nothing but smiles as they walked to their destination and were accompanied by a few members of the secret service. Kushner was raised an Orthodox Jew, and Ivanka converted to his religion shortly after they married in 2009. Ivanka was seen taking the children home after the service, but Kushner stayed behind and did not join them on the way home.

The outing comes after Ivanka Trump sat down with Justin Trudeau during the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit and Gala, which was held in Washington, D.C. Ivanka has not commented on the rumors surrounding her office.

