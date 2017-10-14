‘LPBW’: Audrey Roloff Shares A Beautiful, Powerful Story After Getting ‘Humbled’ By A Fan

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is many things and being completely transparent to her fans is one of them. When she gets touched by something that moves her, she immediately shares her experience to her massive social media following. This weekend, Audrey did just that, sharing something special after she met a cystic fibrosis warrior who touched her heart.

Audrey posted about her experience in her curated Instagram and Facebook feed, which all but proves that the reality TV star takes the story and message in her update really seriously. As stated by Audrey in her post’s caption, she recently met Elli, a CF fighter, who visited Roloff Farms as her wish for Make-A-Wish America.

During their meeting, Audrey was moved by the young lady, who showed her a picture of herself in her senior high school yearbook wearing an Always More hat. Audrey further stated that Elli gave her an especially touching and heartfelt letter describing what the words “Always More” has meant to her over the years.

Overall, Audrey stated that she was incredibly humbled by the experience, not just for being able to touch Elli’s life but for being given the chance and privilege to motivate and encourage others. In classic Aujpoj fashion, Audrey included a shout-out to her faith, which she credits for the lives she has touched so far.

“I am incredibly humbled and grateful that the Lord continues to use this message to offer hope, motivation, encouragement, light, and inspiration in the lives of others.”

Audrey’s latest post on Instagram and Facebook has been received warmly by the LPBW star’s social media followers. Many, for one, expressed their admiration for Elli, who is fighting her chronic illness on a daily basis. Others even noted how Audrey and Elli almost look alike, with their tall stature, fair complexion, and red hair.

“What a blessing and so inspiring. Continue to fight the good fight Elli!” wrote one commenter.

“You look like sisters with your red hair. How great you inspired this young lady,” wrote another.

Cystic fibrosis, better known as CF, is a chronic, progressive, and usually fatal genetic disease that attacks the lungs. The condition causes serious and persistent lung infections, which severely limits a person’s ability to breathe over time.

CF is a genetic disease, with the condition being caused by two copies of the same defective gene being passed onto a child. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of the United States, there are more than 70,000 people living with the condition worldwide, with roughly 1,000 new cases being diagnosed every year.

What's your favorite thing to do with your bestie? ???? (Tag your BFF in the comments below!) #alwaysmore #shopalwaysmore A post shared by ALWAYS MORE (@shopalwaysmore) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

In the past, cystic fibrosis patients are expected to have a short lifespan, with patients estimated to live only until they are around 37.4-years-old, as noted in an article by URMC. Today, however, there is more hope for CF patients, especially since treatments for the disease are steadily improving through further research and other medical initiatives.

What do you think about Audrey’s latest post? Do you think the LPBW star’s Always More mantra really helped Elli? Sound off in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]