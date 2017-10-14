Kylie Jenner Drops Major Pregnancy Hint On Snapchat: ‘Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby’

Kylie Jenner is dropping more hints about her alleged pregnancy and this time, many are convinced that it’s the biggest one yet.

On Friday, the Life of Kylie star took to Snapchat and shared a selfie video of herself lounging by the pool at her Calabasas mansion. The 20-year-old cosmetics mogul teased her followers as she basked in the sun while sipping on a drink.

However, what caught the attention of many was her cryptic caption, which added more to speculations that she is indeed pregnant with her first child. In the snap, Kylie teasingly wrote, “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby”.

Apparently, the intriguing caption came from the title of the Cigarettes After Sex song, which was playing in the background. Many were quick to point out that Kylie usually plays rap and hip-hop songs over her Snapchats — leaving fans to assume that the sudden change in music was intentional to tease the pregnancy.

Kylie’s latest Snapchat clip comes after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared numerous concealing photos of herself, which left fans on the edge of their seats.

Earlier this week, Kylie shared a sexy photo of herself rocking an off-the-shoulder black top. The outfit accentuated her seemingly bigger breasts, leading to speculations that she already has “pregnancy boobs.”

Shortly after that, Kylie posted yet another make-up free selfie while wearing an over-sized black shirt. Fans noted that the reality star seems to be intentionally hiding her supposed baby bump by wearing baggy clothes in the past few weeks.

BABY???? A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

While Kylie Jenner has yet to officially confirm nor deny any of the pregnancy news, there were claims that she’s “not taking any chances” when it comes to her unborn baby.

According to reports, the Kylie Cosmetics owner already hired an “over-the-top baby squad,” which includes a pregnancy coach. The reality star wants the pregnancy coach to help keep her in shape as she prepares for motherhood.

In addition, Kylie reportedly hired four new assistants that will help run her lip kit empire and additional two security guards to have her house guarded all the time.

Friday the 13th ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Since September, Kylie has been rumored to be expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. Multiple news outlets claimed that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

However, it is worth noting that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to make any official announcement about the rumored pregnancy. The famous Kardashian-Jenner clan has been tight-lipped about the issue as well.

[Featured Image by John Misa / MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]