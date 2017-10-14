Kate Middleton & Camilla Parker Bowles Want To Wreck Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal Romance?

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles have been rumored to be immersed in a royal feud for months. Kate supposedly is pushing for her husband Prince William to ascend to the throne, while Camilla reportedly is determined to see her husband Prince Charles comfortably seated in the royal chair. Now, however, rumors are soaring that Middleton’s and Parker Bowles’ feud has hurt two seemingly innocent bystanders. Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen their romance derailed by Kate and Camilla?

Even the Queen was rumored to be involved in the battle between Middleton and Parker Bowles, with the resulting three-way feud triangle reportedly overshadowing Harry’s and Meghan’s romance at one point, as the Inquisitr reported. But although the fall-out from the feud among the Queen, Kate, and Camilla may have touched the prince and Markle, the allegations about how Middleton and Parker Bowles feel regarding the lovebirds are escalating the concern. Do Kate and Camilla have the power to destroy Harry’s and Meghan’s rumored plans to wed?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Romance Reaps Royal Rebuff?

The Hollywood Gossip reported that Parker Bowles secretly has become the leader of the royal pack when it comes to her alleged disapproval of Markle. While rumors have swirled for months that the entire royal family wants to rebuff Prince Harry’s girlfriend because of her acting career, the publication named Camilla as the reported puppet master.

“Some say the royal family disapproves of Meghan (interestingly, Camilla is said to be leading the charge on that score).”

And then there are the clashing claims on how the Queen feels. With her rumored feud with Parker Bowles at its height, will she side with Camilla and refused to give her blessing to Markle? At 91-years-old, Queen Elizabeth may be set in her ways, but she also is known to have a soft spot for her grandson Prince Harry. Would she really ruin her relationship with Harry and satisfy Camilla’s alleged desire to derail Harry’s romance?

Kate Middleton Teams Up With Camilla Against Meghan & Harry?

Rumors about how Kate Middleton feels toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking the intrigue to a new level. Kate is reportedly still involved in her feud with Camilla. If that’s true, then it seems likely that Middleton would go against Parker Bowles and approve Prince Harry’s romance with Meghan Markle.

But rather than defy Camilla’s alleged disapproval of Meghan, Kate reportedly is part of the royal pack that doesn’t like Prince Harry’s girlfriend. According to the UK Daily Star newspaper, Middleton is annoyed by seeing the attention for her third pregnancy stolen by Markle.

With Harry earning approval and attention in his homeland for his romance, Meghan is dominating the celebrity relationships headlines in the United States. The combination of the prince and Markle cooing and canoodling has turned into a media parade. And that’s reportedly got Kate riled, according to the UK publication.

Kate Middleton Jealous Of Meghan Markle?

Middleton reportedly feels that no matter what she does, she can’t get the same level of attention as Harry and his girlfriend.

“Kate Middleton can get pregnant with ten royal babies, yet the press will still focus on Harry and Meghan and how perfect they are for each other.”

The prince and Markle are seen as the “royal family’s new A-list stars,” pointed out the publication. The couple’s resulting popularity reportedly has caused Kate to agree with Camilla when it comes to disliking the prince’s and Markle’s romance.

But while Parker Bowles reportedly feels that Meghan’s background should disqualify her from tying the knot with Harry, Middleton’s alleged disapproval has a different reason. The royal show has a new star, pushing pregnant Kate from center stage, according to the newspaper.

As for whether Middleton and Parker Bowles might find a way to accept the prince’s romance with Markle, which reportedly is destined to end in marriage regardless of how the two naysayers feel, is not known. But it is thought that because of the continued enthusiasm and excitement over Prince Harry’s youthful romance, the lovebirds have “a bright future ahead of them” despite any royal disapproval.

