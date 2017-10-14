‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Scoop: Ingo Rademacher Felt Bad For Taking Over Thorne’s Role

Ingo Rademacher who used to play the role of Jasper Jacks in General Hospital will now play the role of Thorne Forrester in the Bold and the Beautiful. The announcement came as a huge shock to many soap opera fans even if a recast was not unexpected. Rademacher revealed fans were not the only ones who were surprised to receive the news since he was also shocked when he received the offer for the role.

In a new interview with Rademacher, he revealed his feelings about taking over the role. The latest addition to the Bold and the Beautiful family had no idea he will replace Winsor Harmon in the CBS soap. Reports hinted Winsor Harmon who used to play the role of Thorne in Bold and the Beautiful did not have an official contract with the soap and this has been the case for years.

Thorne made an appearance during special occasions. The last time Thorne appeared in the Bold and the Beautiful was during Eric and Quinn’s wedding. Given the status of Harmon’s contract with the Bold and Beautiful, it would just be a matter of time before a new actor takes over the role so Thorne would be a permanent fixture in town. In a shocking twist, Rademacher was chosen for the role but the actor was surprised that he will take over a role which Harmon used to play.

I excited to announce I'll soon be appearing as Thorne Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Big thanks to… https://t.co/VnjidpQhT7 — Ingo Rademacher (@IngoRademacher) September 26, 2017

Rademacher revealed his surprise was mainly due to the role the Bold and Beautiful offered. As of one Harmon’s pals, he did not wish this decision to affect his friendship with the actor. Rademacher hesitated since it might appear as if he will take the role away from Harmon. Rademacher also revealed his appreciation for the friends he made in daytime soaps.

“I guess Brad said, ‘Hold on a second; I have a better idea for him.’ He was always really cool and friendly, and we’ve hung out at events and things like that.”

Rademacher mentioned he had hesitations since he knew and liked Harmon although he also accepted that in daytime, recasts happen all the time. The actor is currently filming his upcoming scenes in Bold and the Beautiful. His first appearance as Thorne Forrester will happen by Nov. 27. The actor’s fans are definitely excited to see him playing a new role in another daytime soap opera.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]