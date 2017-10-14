‘Counting On’ Star Derick Dillard Creates Racism Drama After Reports Of Cheating Surface

Derick Dillard is one of the most outspoken men in the Duggar family. Married to Jill Duggar, Derick has created a lot of drama with his far-right ideology and recently angered fans after making racist comments on social media. Despite receiving a lot of backlash from fans, Derick is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Derick found himself on the hot seat this past summer when he shared some offensive comments on social media about Jazz Jennings, a transgender teenager who stars on a reality show on TLC. Derick called Jennings mentally challenged and said she was a bad example for the youth of America. Many fans spoke out against Derick at the time, but that hasn’t stopped his rants on social media.

This time, Derick shared his views on racism in America. In one of his more controversial tweets to date, Derick told his followers that racism is very low in the United States and hinted that it actually isn’t a problem. The comments were likely a reaction to the national anthem protests in the NFL, which Derick has spoken out against in the past.

Fans, of course, were quick to challenge Derick’s view and pointed out that just because he hasn’t witnessed racism doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. They also explained how his own background and the fact that he’s white gives him a skewed perspective of the issue.

According to In Touch Weekly, the comments follow rumors that Derick may have cheated on his wife. The Counting On star recently posted a bible verse on Twitter about adultery and the consequences of cheating. Derick, unfortunately, didn’t say why he shared that particular verse, which naturally led to speculation that he may have been unfaithful.

There’s also the possibility that Derick was making a veiled reference to his brother-in-law, Josh Duggar. Back in 2015, the world discovered that Josh had molested five girls when he was young, four of whom turned out to be his own siblings. A few months later, it was revealed that Josh had an account with the online cheating website Ashley Madison.

