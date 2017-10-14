Kailyn Lowry Caught Kissing Ex Javi Marroquin! What About Her Rumored New Boyfriend?

Kailyn Lowry might be reviving an old romance after dumping Chris Lopez. The Teen Mom 2 star was just caught swapping kisses with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. But what happened to Lowry’s other new boyfriend?

Radar Online reports that Lowry and Marroquin exchanged kisses during a premiere party for the new season of Marriage Boot Camp. The pair, who ended their four-year marriage back in 2016, looked happy at the event and Marroquin even kissed Lowry on the cheek at one point. Although their relationship is clearly doing better, Marroquin says they are not rekindling their old romance.

Marroquin explained how he still loves Lowry but said the manner in which their relationship ended is why he could never go back. That said, Marroquin assured Teen Mom fans that co-parenting with Lowry is going great and that they are getting along a lot better.

Shortly after splitting up with Marroquin, Lowry started dating Chris Lopez and recently gave birth to their child. Lopez, however, had no plans to stay with Lowry and help raise their baby. With Lopez out of the picture, Hollywood Life reports that Lowry sparked up a romance with Dionisio Cephas.

In fact, the two have exchanged comments on social media, and Kailyn Lowry admitted that Cephas is the only person she would consider dating at this time. Cephas even praised Lowry for being a great person and revealed that they are simply enjoying each other’s company at the moment. Lowry and Cephas have not confirmed whether or not they are dating, but it sounds like Marroquin is out of the picture.

On set of E! Daily Pop ???? Despite the chaos, I had a fun time in nyc this week doing press for #marriagebootcamp! Tune into @wetv tonight at 9 pm! ???????? until next time NYC! ✌???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Marroquin and Lowry participated in Marriage Boot Camp in an effort to salvage their broken relationship. Based on a premiere clip for the new season, Marroquin hoped that being on the show would help them work out their differences. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as though the boot camp paid off. It is good, however, to see Lowry and Marroquin on good terms and having fun hanging out with each other.

The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars is set to premiere on WE TV on Friday, Oct. 13.

Had an awesome time yesterday at the premiere party last night with all my friends! Be sure to tune in tonight at 9 on @wetv #marriagebootcamp Styled by: @aliciafab A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Tell us! Do you think Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin could end up getting back together? Let us know in the comments below.

