Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly ‘Furious’ Brad Pitt Ran Back To Jennifer Aniston After Their Nasty Split

Angelina Jolie has made it clear that her relationship with Brad Pitt wasn’t perfect, but since their romance started with Pitt leaving his then-wife Jennifer Aniston, the news that he has run back to the Friends star has infuriated the mother of six. Is Jolie’s “biggest rival” finally getting the ultimate revenge?

In Touch Weekly is reporting that Jolie always had a problem with the media portraying her as the “evil femme fatale” and Aniston as the “girl-next-door victim” during their famous love triangle over a decade ago.

Back in 2006, Jolie told Vogue magazine that she fell in love with Pitt on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which was a slap in Aniston’s face because she was still married to Pitt at that time. Aniston later said that it “wasn’t cool” that Jolie admitted she “couldn’t wait to get to work every day” while working with Aniston’s husband.

Now it seems Aniston is getting the last laugh and “well-deserved revenge.”

However, it is not a rekindled romance, but a friendship. Aniston is reportedly Pitt’s confidante and helping him through his divorce, so her husband, Justin Theroux, has nothing to worry about. Pitt has no intention of breaking up another marriage.

Meanwhile, Jolie is doing her best to move on and leave Brad Pitt, and Aniston for that matter, in her past. In what Vogue calls the “ultimate rebound move,” Jolie recently showed off her new chic haircut. The new shoulder-sweeping style was nothing drastic; instead, it was a subtle and flattering modern upgrade that gave her a new look and a fresh start.

The actress is also spending time with her kids and was recently spotted with two of them doing some Halloween shopping. Hollywood Life reports that Jolie spent $1,000 at Glendale Halloween to make sure Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9, have the best night of trick-or-treating ever.

Her purchases included a machete, a rainbow tutu, a fake dead bird in a cage, and a straight jacket. This was the second Halloween shopping trip for Jolie. A few days before, cameras caught her at Hollywood Toys & Costumes. She is determined to give her kids the “ultimate Halloween” this year, and if she does what her kids ask, she will do it dressed as Maleficent.

