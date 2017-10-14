‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abbotts Rally Around Ashley, Find Dina Unconscious, Rush Her To Hospital

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 16, state that Jack (Peter Bergman), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) meet at the Abbott mansion to discuss Graham’s declaration of war against their family. Ashley updates Abby and Traci about the issue of her paternity that Graham raised at her party. She admits to them that her biological father was Brent Davis (Bert Kramer).

Abby and Traci are shocked to learn that it was Dina (Marla Adams) who blurted out the truth to Graham.

Abbotts Hold A Family Conference

Traci is also upset that Ashley kept the truth from her for so long. Ashley claims she did not share the information because she did not want to bother her. Abby is also upset that Ashley kept her in the dark about the fact that she is not an Abbott.

Abby is Ashley’s daughter with Victor (Eric Braeden), but Abby has always believed that John (Jerry Douglas) was her grandfather.

Ashley holds up an old photo of John and assures Abby that Graham’s revelation has not changed her status as a member of the Abbott family. She assures Abby that John remains her grandfather.

Abbotts Worry Ashley Could Have A Breakdown

Ashley vents her anger on Dina for spilling the truth to Graham. Jack makes an effort to defend Dina, saying that although Dina’s action was regrettable, it has created an opportunity to make Dina leave Graham out of her will.

Ashley lashes out at Dina, calling her a fraud. She walks out of the room, looking very upset

While Ashley is outside, Jack shares more information about Brent Davis with Abby and Traci. Jack and Traci then urge Abby to leave for Ashley’s sake. They tell her that Ashley is very upset and that she needs time to regain her composure.

After Abby leaves, Traci expresses anxiety about Ashley’s emotional state. She fears that Abby could suffer a breakdown. Traci is disappointed with Dina’s behavior in the past and present.

Ashley Rushes Dina To The Hospital

After Graham leaves Dina unconscious in her suite and placed a “do not disturb” sign on the door, he goes to book a flight to Boca Raton.

Later, Ashley arrives at Dina’s suite. She knocks on her door. Graham returns as Ashley knocks on Dina’s door. He opens the door. They both walk in and find Dina unconscious on the floor.

Ashley rushes Dina to the hospital.

On the last #YR, Graham causes Dina to make a startling confession about Ashley's real father. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/SIgNxgWMuJ pic.twitter.com/XCo8LhuInE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 13, 2017

Scott And Zack Run Into Each Other At The Athletic Club

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott (Daniel Hall) are having dinner at the Athletic Club. Scott observes that Sharon looks preoccupied. He asks her what is on her mind. She tells him she is mulling over how to tell Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) about Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck), who has gone missing.

Scott offers to help but Sharon insists she can handle it alone.

Zack (Ryan Ashton) walks in and says hello to Sharon and Scott. Sharon leaves moments later. Scott and Zack have a brief conversation.

Zack confides in Scott that he’s been having problems with Abby lately. Scott assures him that everything is fine and that Abby is only being cautious.

Scott looks visibly uncomfortable when Zack asks about his investigation of the sex trafficking ring. He wants to know about his progress. Scott mumbles that the investigation continues.

Tessa, Mariah, And Sharon At The TV Studio

At the TV studio, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) makes an effort to encourage Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to open up. But Mariah tells Tessa there is nothing to talk about. Tessa is surprised by Mariah’s response.

Sharon arrives at the TV studio and tells them about Alice’s disappearance. Sharon is uncertain what happened to Alice. Someone might have kidnapped her. It is also possible that she left the hospital on her own.

Tessa is worried about Crystal’s (Morgan Obenreder) safety. Mariah and Sharon try to assure her that Crystal is safe. But Mariah is also concerned about their safety. She suggests they need to be on the lookout because the sex ring operators could come after them.

Sharon insists that Alice is the one in real danger because she knows too much about the sex ring.

Sharon Questions Mariah About Her Relationship With Tessa

After Tessa leaves, Sharon asks Mariah about her relationship with Tessa. Mariah doesn’t want to talk about it. She only answers that everything is fine.

Sharon tells Mariah not to let Tessa’s decision to move in with Noah (Robert Adamson) affect their friendship. Mariah answers that she is happy for the couple.

Sharon then advises Mariah to focus on her relationship with Devon (Bryton James).

Tessa Runs Into Zack At The Crimson Lights

At the Crimson Lights, Tessa tells Zack that Crystal is safe, thanks to someone who helped her.

Zack says he is pleased and asks to meet the person who helped. Tessa tells him the person is missing after a hit and run accident.

Tessa does not realize that she has revealed to Zack that it was Alice who double-crossed the sex ring and arranged for Crystal’s escape.

