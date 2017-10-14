Lena Dunham, the 31-year-old star, writer, and creator of the HBO hit series Girls, is rumored to be the next editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, according to the Daily Mail. Glamour has been on the hunt for a replacement for Cindi Leive, who departed from her position as editor-in-chief after 16 years.

Last month, Leive became the fourth editor of a major magazine to exit from their companies. Graydon Carter of Vanity Fair, Roberta Myers of Elle, and Nancy Gibbs of Time magazine have also resigned from their positions.

In the recent years, Dunham has been vocal about women’s issues and has appeared at several Glamour events. The actress and activist also penned stories for The New Yorker and created the feminist newsletter and website Lenny Letter.

Cindi Leive told the New York Times last month, “I’m leaving the brand in great shape.” Leive is credited with leading the magazine into the digital age. Glamour draws in over 11 million monthly unique visitors to their website. The magazine also has 15 million followers on various social media platforms.

In January, Dunham and her Girls co-stars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet posed for the cover of Glamour. Lena praised the magazine for choosing not to retouch the photos of the women.

Lena Dunham thanks Glamour Mag for putting her cellulite on cover https://t.co/JzTzRNnRyq pic.twitter.com/CsuGNNrVe3 — HuffPost Canada (@HuffPostCanada) January 15, 2017

According to WWD, the new editor would step in during a time in which Glamour is looking to emerge as a leader in the women’s media space. Teen Vogue has made an impact as the voice of millennials and gen Z by taking critical stances on social, political, and cultural issues in America today.

Lena took to Instagram and reflected on her Glamour cover.

“Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display.”

Dunham said the beginning of her career was a time in which many people celebrated her body. This is a stark contrast to the comments she currently receives on social media.

“When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of “isn’t she brave? Isn’t it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?'”

Dunham went on to discuss the hurtful words left by “legions of trolls.”

Thank you @gregoryrussellhair for handling my pompadour and for the hot smurfjob. Love you mean it ???? A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

“Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments.”

According to insiders, Glamour has slipped revenue-wise, so the new editor-in-chief will most likely have to reassess the current staff and fine tune the magazine’s voice as it moves into 2018.

According to Revelist, other names that were reported to be considered for the role of editor-in-chief at Glamour include Leandra Medine of Man Repeller, Christene Barberich of Refinery29, Stella Bugbee of The Cut, and Eva Chen.

Earlier this year, Alexandra Shulman stepped down as editor of British Vogue and was replaced by Edward Enninful.

