Jon Jones Hopes To Find Evidence Of Unintentionally Using A Banned Substance

Jon Jones may still have a chance to prove he unknowingly took steroids heading into the Daniel Cormier fight at UFC 214. UFC’s vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitsky was widely misquoted last week when giving an update on the Jon Jones banned substance case.

Novitsky clarified that Jon Jones’s team hopes to find evidence of unavoidable or unintentional ingestion of a banned substance that made him test positive for the steroid turinabol. However, Novitsky made it clear that he has given no update on whether Jones’s team has provided such evidence or how far along they are.

While there is a chance that Jon Jones gets off with no suspension, as previously reported the chances of the former UFC champion getting a no-fault sanction is very low. This has only occurred in Mexico and China where athletes tested positive by ingesting meat contaminated with clenbuterol, according to MMA Fighting.

People associated with Jon Jones have come up with numerous theories surrounding his positive test for a banned substance. Some have suggested he was set up, while most believe that he must have unknowingly ingested a tainted supplement sometime after his weight cut.

Awesome getting to spend quality time with the big brother in Miami this weekend. Love you @artj97 A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Jones, who was reportedly devastated by the positive test, seems in good spirits lately on his latest Instagram update. The former champion revealed to fans that he is in Miami with his brother Arthur Jones where they were fishing.

Life is great ! Got my brother and close friends with me . #biggestfishiveevercaught #saturdaysarefortheboys A post shared by Arthur Jones (@artj97) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Daniel Cormier has told his fans to lay off Jon Jones as he prepares to fight knockout specialist Volkan Oezdemir in early 2018. After the devastating knockout at UFC 214 by Jon Jones, Cormier was advised by his doctor to take more time off as he planned on returning in December.

Jon Jones’s hope for a super fight with Brock Lesnar depends on his sentencing later this year. Jones will likely face the California Athletic Commission sometime in December. The former UFC champion may also receive different sanctions from the California commission and USADA.

Jon Jones USADA violation last year was in Las Vegas; therefore, the sanction was handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. It is unclear whether this will impact the ruling by the California commission.

