‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Oct. 16-20: Quinn Flirting With Mateo? Brooke To Divorce Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Oct. 16-20 are here and it promises more drama as explosive catfights and shocking twists unfold. It will be a wild week and viewers must not miss the happenings in Los Angeles.

Quinn Lashes Out At Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful will begin next week with Quinn lambasting Katie after finding her in bed with her son, Wyatt. Apparently shocked, she will confront Katie, her long-time rival, and it will be an ugly scenario. Quinn will launch a string of tirade and criticize her enemy for hooking up with Wyatt.

At the end, she will forbid his son from seeing Katie again, telling them that from that day on, their tryst is over. However, Wyatt will not allow this intrusion and will let his mother know that she should not meddle in his affairs.

Eric Feels Guilty

After ranting at Katie, Quinn heads home and faces Eric to complain. But since the Forrester patriarch already knows about his stepson’s and Katie’s affair, he will feel guilty for not telling about it to his wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that once Quinn talks about her son’s new love, Eric is likely to reveal that he knew about it all along. His admission will definitely hurt Quinn and it could ignite another heated argument. How the couple will deal with this mess is yet to be seen.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt shares his family issues with Katie. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/7Yo3OMxtkf pic.twitter.com/VnYEBwH1GN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 6, 2017

Mateo is Sheila’s New Ally

The conflict between Quinn, Katie, and Wyatt is not the only drama that is exploding in The Bold and the Beautiful. Sheila Carter is on the move again and things are about to get messier as she starts to roll out her sneaky plans of snatching Eric away from Quinn.

Quinn may have thought that Sheila is already out of her life but she is mistaken. When Mateo was assigned to be Quinn’s personal masseuse, Sheila took advantage of this setup and Mateo agreed to ally with her.

During the massage session, Quinn appears to be discreetly flirting with Mateo and this could lead to trouble. Moreover, Mateo is taking funds from Sheila and he is waiting for a chance to comfort Quinn in the upcoming The Bold and The Beautiful episode.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sheila concocts a plan to become the next Mrs. Eric Forrester. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/akuUi8ZCpj pic.twitter.com/b16g5qLhVO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 4, 2017

The masseuse will clearly do anything for money, even if it involves seducing Quinn and betraying Eric. On the other hand, Eric is already suspicious of Mateo so he went ahead and warned him that he will pay a great price the moment he decides to betray him.

The secret is out! Quinn finds Katie and Wyatt in bed together in this sneak peek at Monday's new episode. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/slsgca64CN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 13, 2017

Brooke Confesses About Impending Divorce

Rick, Maya, and Eric are perplexed over Brooke’s separation from Bill. They were wondering why she left her husband and it seems they are not getting back together anytime soon.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will finally open up and will tell Maya and Rick about her divorce plans. The pair will be shocked at her announcement because they have no idea that Brooke and Bill’s marital trouble is very deep already.

Elsewhere in The Bold and The Beautiful, Bill and Liam’s conflict continues to escalate and there is no turning back. Liam will have to face Bill’s wrath as his own father vowed to bring him down.

[Featured Image by Howard Wise for JPI Studios/CBS]