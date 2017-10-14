50 Cent Launches Scathing Attack Against Wendy Williams, Praises Her Husband For Cheating

Rapper 50 Cent just launched a scathing attack against talk show host Wendy Williams in which he called her an “ugly motherf****r” and claimed that her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter, “deserves a side chick” amid recent rumors suggesting he’s allegedly been cheating on Wendy for over a decade.

The “Candy Shop” rapper and the talk show host have been feuding for years, though 50 Cent appears to now have taken their beef to the next level with his latest scathing diss posts against the star.

50 Cent launched his latest scathing attack by posting two photos of Wendy, one showing her in a bikini, to his Instagram page on October 13 alongside two seriously nasty captions.

“Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh,” he wrote in the caption of the candid photos showing Wendy sporting a black two-piece on the beach before then praising her husband for cheating on her.

Williams has vehemently denied recent reports claiming her husband has been having a decade-long affair with a family friend and has even been living with his alleged mistress, though the former radio star has confirmed that Kevin previously cheated on her shortly after the birth of their son, Kevin Jr., in 2000.

“Your husband is not a bad man. He deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf****r,” he continued in the caption amid their feud, telling Wendy to “focus on your own s**t b***h.”

“Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight you’re invited. LOL #50centralbet,” 50 then added.

But it turns out the rapper certainly wasn’t done there when it came to throwing out disses in the 53-year-old mother’s direction as their beef ramps up once again.

He then posted another photo, this time showing a side-by-side of Wendy’s face next to a lion-human hybrid, seemingly suggesting that he thought the two look alike.

“Yeah b***h, you f***ing around in the wrong section,” 50 wrote in the caption of his second image aimed at Wendy amid their reignited feud. “Every time you call me, I’m a show up. #50centralbet.”

Notably, 50 Cent and Wendy have been locked in a nasty feud for years but appeared to have buried the hatchet in recent months. However, the rapper’s latest diss and seriously nasty words about the host come shortly after she claimed on her daytime talk show that she thinks he needs to “get his life together.”

According to BET, Williams made the remark earlier this week on The Wendy Williams Show while discussing his long-standing feud with his eldest son Marquise Jackson during the “Hot Topics” section of her series. She discussed the star throwing a “child support release party” and claimed that he has “petty ways about him.”

Wendy is yet to respond to 50 Cent’s latest scathing diss and his undeniable reigniting of their beef via social media, though this certainly isn’t the first time Wendy’s comments on her popular daytime talk show has got her into trouble.

Just earlier this week, Williams issued a tearful apology on the series after she seemingly suggested that the woman who recently accused rapper Nelly of rape, allegations he’s strongly denied, would never have been sexually assaulted had she not entered his tour bus.

Wendy broke down in tears and cried while apologizing for her comments and claimed that her remarks regarding the rape allegations had been misunderstood after viewers accused her of “victim blaming” the accuser.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for BET Networks and Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]