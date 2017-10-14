‘Stranger Things 2’: See Eleven’s Triumphant Return In Spoiler-Filled Final Sneak Peek Trailer

Stranger Things 2 is less than two weeks away—just in time for Halloween—but producers of the Netflix hit released a final sneak peek trailer on a most appropriate day: Friday the 13th. In the perfectly-scored final sneak peek, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is back—and she’s not just looking for her Eggos.

While Brown’s presumed-dead Eleven character appears to have a new lease on life (and a new curly brown hairdo to go with it), anxious mom Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is still trying to figure out what’s wrong with her son Will (Noah Schnapp) after his unplanned trip to the Upside Down last season. The Halloween-set second season of Stranger Things picks up in 1984, a year after the story left off, and the Byers family is still dealing with the fallout from Will’s Upside Down adventure.

“These are not nightmares,” David Harbour’s Hopper says about Will Byers’ visions in the Stranger Things 2 trailer. “It’s happening. And it all leads back to here.”

In addition to Brown, Ryder, Harbour, and Schnapp, Stranger Things 2 also stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin. Newcomers include Mad About You’s Paul Reiser and Goonies alum Sean Astin. You can see the entire Stranger Things 2 trailer below.

While Stranger Things 2 has a supersized cast, Millie Bobby Brown has become the show’s breakout star. So, what will her character, Eleven, bring to the table for Season 2 besides a new ‘do? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brown admitted she doesn’t have much more dialogue than she did last season, but that the things her character did have to say “were really fun.” Brown even teased a curse word she gets to say which was “really different and funny.”

“It’s more coming of age,” Brown told EW of Eleven’s Stranger Things 2 storyline. “She’s learning how to be a normal teenager and she never had a normal childhood. A big thing for her is to come into a world where she not only has powers but she has teenage issues.”

Eleven is such a popular character that Episode 7 of Stranger Things 2 will be its own Eleven-centric installment, according to EW. Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers say they wanted to give Brown a storyline worthy of her amazing talent.

“We wanted to give her a really interesting arc this season that’s different than just playing fish out of water,” Ross Duffer told EW. “So we get to see a lot of range out of her which is great.”

While an earlier trailer teased the titles of all of the Stranger Things 2 episodes, some of them have been changed to prevent spoilers. The names of the first six episodes of Stranger Things Season 2, are “MadMax,” “Trick or Treat Freak,” “The Pollywog,” “Will the Wise,” “Dig Dug,” and “The Spy.”

Stranger Things debuted in the summer of 2016 and went on to become one of Netflix’s highest streamed shows. Take a look at the third and final Stranger Things 2 trailer below.

Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 27, on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix]