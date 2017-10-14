Courtney Stodden On Dating Women: ‘I’m Bi-Curious, I’m Completely Open Right Now’

Courtney Stodden was most notably known for being a teen bride after she married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison when she was 16-years-old. On the heels of her separation and soon-to-be divorce from her ex, Stodden revealed to InTouch Weekly that she is open to dating women.

Stodden turned to matchmaker Patti Stanger for guidance as she steps into the dating scene and will appear on the season finale of Million Dollar Matchmaker. Stodden admitted that her appearance on the show impacted the way she dates.

“I’m completely open right now…I’m bi-curious, I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily bisexual but bi-curious. I’m young! I got married at such a young age and for so long so I’m open — who am I to say that this isn’t something for me when I haven’t experienced a lot yet?”

Doug Hutchison is not completely out of Stodden’s life although the reality star is actively dating.

“He’s been there for me through a lot of hard times and hardships so I would hate to lose him as a source in my life — because he’s been there for me when a lot of people weren’t. We’re trying to handle each other with as much love and sensitivity as possible.”

Courtney’s mother granted permission for her daughter to wed 51-year-old Doug.

After six and a half years of marriage, Stodden and Hutchinson decided to separate back in February following Courtney’s miscarriage. Stodden was pregnant with Lost star Doug Hutchison’s child when she suffered a miscarriage at 13 weeks.

Stodden admitted that her experience on Million Dollar Matchmaker turned out to be a “crazy” yet beneficial experience.

“Obviously, getting out of a six and a half year marriage and getting married at such a young age, 16-years-old to a man three times my age — you could imagine I don’t know how to date…”

“Patti obviously tells it how it is and I know I can be kind of complicated in the sense where I like things my own way and I do things my own way, and obviously it’s not working out for my dating life. So, I had to humble myself, and I know I needed to do that to move forward in a healthy direction with my dating life.”

In the short time she spent with Patti Stanger, Stodden said she walked away from the experience with tons of personal growth. Courtney said she has a better outlook on dating, but the whole experience “was really crazy.”

Stodden has a few regrets about her behavior on dates that she says she’s not proud of. Overall, Stodden said she had a lot of fun and is now dating in a more “proper, healthy way since meeting Patti and being on the show.”

Sending love and positive vibes today! ❤ #picoftheday A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Courtney sat down with The Doctors to seek help after she realized she had been self-medicating to cope with her depression and miscarriage. Stodden revealed she had been indulging in wine while taking prescribed anti-anxiety medication.

“I suffer from depression and also I suffer from immense anxiety and I don’t know if I’m coping in the most healthy way. I am partying a little too hard probably.”

Stodden has admitted that the manner in which she used to cope with her depression was harmful. At the time, Stodden said she indulged in medical marijuana in addition to her anti-anxiety medication, according to Fox News. Stodden said she uses these substances because “otherwise I literally feel like I’ll jump out the window.”

I am stronger than depression. A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on May 28, 2016 at 4:19pm PDT

The reality star admitted that her choices were not healthy and that was the reason she decided to seek help.

“If I continue down this path, I’m going to end up in a bad place.”

Following her miscarriage, at the advice of her therapist, Stodden purchased a “reborn baby” doll to help her cope with the devastating loss of the couple’s unborn child. On Instagram, Stodden posted the unboxing of the life-like doll to her account.

Courtney was also spotted out and about in Los Angeles affectionately cradling her new “reborn baby” doll.

During her grieving, Stodden revealed the healing effects of the baby doll to Us Weekly.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]