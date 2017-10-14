Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have been dominating the headlines since they first announced their plans to tie the knot in July. Many fans had speculated that the two South Korean superstars were secretly having an affair since they appeared together in the critically acclaimed Descendants of the Sun series. While the pair continues to keep details about their upcoming wedding under wraps, new reports have it that the 32-year-old actor has donated 20 million won to the Korea Leukemia Children’s Foundation.

International Business Times Singapore reported that Song Joong-ki has been a consistent donor to various non-profit organizations especially those that help cancer-stricken children. The news outlet added Song Hye-kyo’s fiancé has been supporting the financial needs of two kids suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia and malignant lymphoma. Earlier this year, the Descendants of the Sun actor had also bestowed 20 million won to the House of Sharing, which adopts elderly women at the Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.

The publication shared that Song Joong-ki was also among the celebrities who extended help after the destructive earthquake in Nepal. The fiancé of Song Hye-kyo reportedly contributed 100 million won to aid the children affected by the quake. The Innocent Man star also donated 95 million to the Korean Leukemia Children’s Foundation in 2015.

In his previous statement, Song Joong-ki revealed to his fans that Song Hye-kyo had a positive influence on him. He added that the Full House actress had taught him a lot of things especially on his craft. The actor even said that nothing would change even after he ties the knot with his soon-to-be wife.

“As many people already know, she’s quite calm, she’s thoughtful, and she’s a positive influence on me. She’s my sunbae but she’s a really good friend. I have a lot of things to learn from her as an actor, and I receive a lot of good energy when I’m with her.”

Meanwhile, the Descendants of the Sun stars are set to exchange their wedding vows on Oct. 31, 2017 at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul City, South Korea. Reports have it that couple might stay away from the limelight after their wedding. However, Song Joong-ki has revealed to Drama Fever that he and Song Hye-kyo would go back to work after tying the knot.

“After the wedding, we’re going to start filming. Both of us have so much work and there are a lot to prepare before the shooting starts.”

Because of this, devoted followers of the couple cannot help but speculate that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might reunite in the yet-to-be-confirmed Descendants of the Sun 2. International Business Times India previously reported that a KBS representative has confirmed pre-production works for the romance-melodrama series’ second installment has begun. The publication even claimed that the sequel is likely to be released before 2017 ends.

Song Joong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo Tambah Tamu Undangan https://t.co/BTxOB5UAiV — SINDOnews (@SINDOnews) October 4, 2017

While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that KBS has yet to confirm or deny these speculations. Hence, fans of the Song-Song couple should take everything lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]