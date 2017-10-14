‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Physically Attacks Graham As He Escalates War Against The Abbotts

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, October 17, state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) finds Dina (Marla Adams) lying unconscious on the floor in her suite and takes her to the hospital. Ashley saves her mother’s life after Graham (Max Shippee) abandoned her when she fell unconscious on the floor.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina recovers after she receives care at the hospital.

Graham Left Dina To Die

Ashley and Graham have a confrontation at the hospital while Dina is receiving treatment. Ashley is angry with Graham for disrupting her award party. It is also possible that she suspects that Graham was there when Dina collapsed but left her to die. After Dina fell to the ground unconscious, Graham placed a “do not disturb” sign on the door. It is clear that Graham deliberately placed the sign on the door because he wanted Dina to die before help could arrive.

Fans will recall that Dina willed the bulk of her estate to Graham, so he stands to benefit from Dina’s death.

Graham now fears that after he caused chaos at Ashley’s party by revealing her paternity secret, Jack and Ashley will convince Dina to exclude Graham from her will.

Ashley Attacks Graham

Ashley and Graham have a heated exchange at the hospital while Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) look on. Graham has no apologies for exposing Ashley’s paternity secret. Ashley flares up when Graham makes a reference once again to Brent Davis (Bert Kramer). She argues that her paternity does not change her status as a member of the Abbott family. She insists that she still considers John (Jerry Douglas) as her father. Graham responds with an insulting jibe.

“Your father was pathetic, a loser, just like his illegitimate daughter is today.”

Ashley is enraged. She lunges at Graham and tries to attack him physically. Jack and Traci intervene and stop Ashley from physically assaulting Graham.

It’s on between Ashley and Graham and there’s no turning back! #YR pic.twitter.com/VnRvPIZXnT — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 12, 2017

Victor Challenges Nikki

Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 17, state that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) shares her concerns about the crisis consuming the family with Victor (Eric Braeden). Nikki urges Victor to give peace a chance and to support efforts to end his conflict with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nikki warns Victor that his intransigence could ruin his family and affect the lives of his grandchildren.

Victor does not make a commitment to resolving issues with Nick. Instead, he tells Nikki that if she is really concerned about resolving the family crisis she could start by moving back to the ranch.

“If you want our family to be whole again, you move back to the ranch.”

It remains to be seen whether Nikki is willing to make the sacrifice that Victor demands and whether Nikki’s compliance will soften Victor’s stance on his conflict with Nick.

Noah Questions Nick

Noah (Robert Adamson) is shocked to learn about his father’s decision to give his money to charity. He points out that Nick’s decision jeopardizes their plan to expand their business.

“Dad what were you thinking?” Noah queries.

Nick defends his decision, saying they will find other means to implement their expansion plan.

Noah is doubtful.

[Featured Image Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]