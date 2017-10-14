‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Arianne Zucker On Heartbreak, Nicole Tells Eric It Was Just Sex, Vows To Return

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 16 reveal that “Ericole” will be torn apart once again. This time, it is because of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf.) In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Arianne Zucker discussed Nicole Walker being forced to break Eric’s heart. She revealed that Nicole tells Eric that it was just sex, and she doesn’t have genuine feelings for him. Find out what else the actress said about the emotional storyline.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Nicole will try to reason with Brady. However, her efforts are useless. She has to make a choice and is forced to split up with the former priest. Arianne Zucker explained Nicole’s exit storyline.

“It’s so painful because these are two people who have always had this wedge in between them, and they finally get to be together and she has to lie to him and save, basically, her own butt. And now she has to break both men’s hearts and her own. She has to choose her life and her baby.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Eric will be shocked with Nicole’s news. However, he knows her well and doesn’t buy what she is saying. He insists that they belong together, but Nicole knows that she has to break his heart in order to save herself and baby Holly. So, she tells him that their special night together was just sex.

It is devastating, not just for Eric, but for Nicole to see him in so much pain. Afterward, she informs Brady that she did as he ordered. However, she might have a way to make sure that Eric is taken care of after she leaves Salem. She runs into Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves.) At one time, Eric and Jennifer were dating.

“Nicole knows that they had something, and have a very special friendship, and she says, in effect, ‘Take care of him because I’ve completely crushed him and she’s at the farmhouse.'”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that as Nicole leaves Salem with baby Holly, she promises to return one day. Meanwhile, Jennifer is shocked at what she discovers at the farmhouse. It is a scene that is being described as “dynamite exploding.” Now, Jennifer will try to pick up the pieces of his shattered heart.

Arianne Zucker’s last day on Days Of Our Lives is on Friday, October 20. What are your thoughts on Nicole Walker’s final storyline? Are you disappointed that it is causing so much pain for Eric Brady?

