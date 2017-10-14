Bad-Tempered Blac Chyna Faces Vandalism Case After Smashing Photographer’s Phone

Don’t mess with Blac Chyna! The reality star was clearly in no mood to deal with pesky paparazzi following her every move, so much so that she took matters into her own hands.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old Rob & Chyna star was spotted leaving Project Club LA in Hollywood when she was swarmed by photographers. While the reality star typically never shies away from the cameras, things were a bit different during her night out at the club.

Apparently, Blac Chyna tried to stay as low-key as possible earlier in the evening and even went as far as covering her face with her hands. So when the paparazzi waiting outside the venue started taking her photos, she immediately went berserk.

In the video published by TMZ, Blac Chyna can be seen arguing with the photographers who have been following her around. The confrontation got so intense that the former exotic dancer ended up smashing a paparazzo’s phone on the ground.

It seems like Blac Chyna had enough of all the commotion so she violently slapped the cellphone out of the man’s hand. The mother of two even engaged in an expletive-laden tirade with the rest of the photographers.

During the altercation, the Lashed Bar owner can be heard yelling “Get the f*** out of my face” and “You little b***h!” After shoving the photographer’s phone to the ground, the reality star got into a waiting black SUV.

Clearly agitated, Blac Chyna jumped out again to threaten the photographers who took her pictures that night. Rob Kardashian’s baby mama threatened one of the men, saying she was going to send her friends after him.

“Imma throw him my real n****s and some real G s**t,” Blac Chyna shouted. “Imma go get my real n****s, no no Imma gonna get my real n****s!”

Unfortunately for Blac Chyna, the photographer who owned the cellphone is not backing down. According to TMZ, the man filed a misdemeanor vandalism report, which the LAPD took around 3:30 a.m.

In the complaint, Blac Chyna was listed as the suspect. The mother of two has yet to comment on the incident and vandalism case.

Blac Chyna has been facing a handful of legal disputes recently. Following the controversial revenge porn case, Rob Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner reportedly filed assault and vandalism complaints against her.

However, Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, vehemently denied the allegations and declared that her client will do anything to prove her innocence.

[Featured Image by STRF/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]