‘DWTS’ Disney Night: Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey Will Be First Pair To Dance To Song From This Movie

DWTS viewers are already looking forward to being transported to the most magical place on earth during Disney Night, but Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey are giving them a little something extra to get excited about for the Season 25 iteration of the popular theme night.

Just Jared Jr. recently shared a complete list of the songs that the Dancing with the Stars competitors will be performing to next Monday. As noted by BuddyTV, it will be the show’s fifth Disney Night, a fun tradition that began during the 18th Season of DWTS. The soundtracks of classic Disney movies like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast have been used over and over again on DWTS, but no couple has ever danced to a song from Disney’s first full-length animated feature film—until now.

Vanessa Lachey and her pro partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, will perform a Waltz to the dreamy tune “Un Jour Mon Prince Viendra (Someday My Prince Will Come)” on Monday night, making them the first Dancing with the Stars competitors to dance to a song from the 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were one of six couples to score a 24 out of 30 on Most Memorable Year Night, so they need to do something really special with their Snow White song in order to stand out from the tight field of competitors. As reported by People, the pair has been plagued by rumors that they’re squabbling with each other, and Maksim even skipped their Week 3 performance. However, he praised his partner for being “raw” and “unapologetic” in a recent Instagram post.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy will also be looking for Disney Night redemption next week because he missed the theme night last season. As reported by E! News, his partner, Glee actress Heather Morris, danced with Alan Bersten instead. They performed a Jazz routine to “For the First Time in Forever” from Frozen.

Vanessa Lachey’s husband, 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, was at the bottom of the leaderboard this week, so he and his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd, really need to bring it on Disney Night if they want to stay in the competition. They’ll be performing a Quickstep to “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s little brother, Valentin, will become the only DWTS pro who has competed on all five Disney Nights when he and his partner, ESPN personality Victoria Arlen, perform a Charleston to “Steamboat Willie” from the 1928 animated short of the same name. The younger Chmerkovskiy brother has never scored lower than a 36 on Disney Night, so Victoria is in good hands.

Emma Slater and Property Brothers star Drew Scott will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie. Karina Smirnoff and Doug Flutie previously danced to the song during Season 22, but it wasn’t on Disney Night.

Lindsay Arnold and Hamilton actor Jordan Fisher will dance the Foxtrot to “You’re Welcome” from Moana, which is fitting since Fisher is featured on the movie’s soundtrack.

He already sang it for #Moana, so why not dance to it for #DisneyNight?! ???????? Super excited for #TeamFishUponAStar this Monday. #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Oct 13, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Witney Carson and Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz will get a chance to embrace their inner brigands when they dance the Argentine Tango to “Angelica,” an instrumental song from Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Cheryl Burke and former NFL star Terrell Owens will dance the Quickstep to “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from The Lion King, the same song that Witney Carson and pop star Cody Simpson performed to on Season 18 right before they were eliminated.

Artem Chigvintsev and former WWE Divas champion Nikki Bella will do a Jazz routine to “Remember Me” from Coco, an animated film that hasn’t been released yet.

Gleb Savchenko and Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse will perform a Rumba to “Kiss The Girl” from The Little Mermaid, which is the fourth song from the Disney classic to be featured on DWTS after “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and “Part of Your World.”

Mark Ballas and Lindsay Stirling will perform the Foxtrot to “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio, which Artem Chigvintsev and singer Patti LaBelle waltzed to during Season 20.

.@LindseyStirling and @MarkBallas deliver a Viennese Waltz that leaves not a dry eye in the house. ???? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ixIuhaeS0O — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 10, 2017

DWTS airs October 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

